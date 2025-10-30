Analyst Floats Surprise Trade Target For Browns

The NFL’s trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and teams around the league have some big decisions to make.

Teams have one of three options at the deadline.

The team can choose to stay the course with the roster it has built, pursue key additions to bolster a playoff run, or trade away valuable assets and turn its attention toward the future.

On paper, many Cleveland Browns fans believe the team should be sellers at the deadline, as it doesn’t seem likely that they’ll turn the team around in the second half of the season.

However, ESPN writer Benjamin Solak brought up an interesting trade piece for the Browns, a player for the team to think about that could help them in the long and short term.

“Who could be targeted? Commanders tight end Ben Sinnott. The Tyson Campbell trade is a great example of how the Browns should operate: snag low-cost, playable contracts as they work out of cap suffering. A 2024 second-round pick, Sinnott remains TE3 on Washington’s depth chart and has seven career receptions in 25 games. But he can block next to Harold Fannin Jr. and play in 13 personnel, which is good enough for now,” Solak wrote.

Solak talked about Sinnott, a player who has had a few flashes in Washington but has been mostly uninspiring due to a small workload thus far.

The Browns do have a solid one-two punch at tight end in Harold Fannin Jr. and David Njoku, but Njoku has been in trade conversations lately, so his time with the organization could be limited.

Sinnott might make sense as a lower-cost option for the Browns moving forward, someone who could complement Fannin nicely, as Solak pointed out.

This team could use a shake-up, and changing tight ends might make a difference for them, both in the long and short term.

