Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, October 30, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Floats Surprise Trade Target For Browns

Analyst Floats Surprise Trade Target For Browns

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Analyst Floats Surprise Trade Target For Browns

 

The NFL’s trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and teams around the league have some big decisions to make.

Teams have one of three options at the deadline.

The team can choose to stay the course with the roster it has built, pursue key additions to bolster a playoff run, or trade away valuable assets and turn its attention toward the future.

On paper, many Cleveland Browns fans believe the team should be sellers at the deadline, as it doesn’t seem likely that they’ll turn the team around in the second half of the season.

However, ESPN writer Benjamin Solak brought up an interesting trade piece for the Browns, a player for the team to think about that could help them in the long and short term.

Who could be targeted? Commanders tight end Ben Sinnott. The Tyson Campbell trade is a great example of how the Browns should operate: snag low-cost, playable contracts as they work out of cap suffering. A 2024 second-round pick, Sinnott remains TE3 on Washington’s depth chart and has seven career receptions in 25 games. But he can block next to Harold Fannin Jr. and play in 13 personnel, which is good enough for now,” Solak wrote.

Solak talked about Sinnott, a player who has had a few flashes in Washington but has been mostly uninspiring due to a small workload thus far.

The Browns do have a solid one-two punch at tight end in Harold Fannin Jr. and David Njoku, but Njoku has been in trade conversations lately, so his time with the organization could be limited.

Sinnott might make sense as a lower-cost option for the Browns moving forward, someone who could complement Fannin nicely, as Solak pointed out.

This team could use a shake-up, and changing tight ends might make a difference for them, both in the long and short term.

NEXT:  Analyst Reveals Hidden Costs Behind A Potential Myles Garrett Trade
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Andrew Elmquist
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Andrew Elmquist
Contributor at Browns Nation
Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the [...]

Browns Nation