Analyst Reveals Hidden Costs Behind A Potential Myles Garrett Trade

Myles Garrett told the Cleveland Browns that he wanted to be traded last offseason.

He was done with losing after last season, and he went on a media tour claiming that he wanted to be part of a winning organization.

Then, shortly after claiming that his request wasn’t a power move or a cash grab, he signed a huge contract extension with a no-trade clause to stay with the team he said he wanted to leave.

That’s just one of the reasons why, despite all the chatter, the Browns are unlikely to trade him before the upcoming NFL deadline.

As shown by Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac, it’s wouldn’t be easy to do anyway, based on the salary cap charges for either side.

HIGHLY Unlikely, but:

Trading Myles Garrett New Team Cap Hits

2025: $1.2M

2026: $8.1M

2027: $16.1M

2028: $21.4M

2029: $57.9M

2030: $57.9M

2031: $16.4M (void cap)#Browns Dead Cap

2025: $20.6M

2026: $40.8M Garrett carries an effective guarantee of 3 years, $98.8M thru 2028. pic.twitter.com/jJ3EgZKJjr — Spotrac (@spotrac) October 29, 2025

Whoever trades for Garrett would inherit big cap costs, especially after the 2028 season.

The new team would take on $1.2 million for the remainder of this season, $8.1 million next season, $16.1 million in 2027, $21.4 million in 2028, $57.9 million in 2029 and 2030, and $16.4 million in 2031.

As for the Browns, they would have to absorb a $20.6 million dead cap charge this season and a $40.8 million dead cap charge next season.

Of course, there is a case to be made for trading him and recouping valuable draft assets, and the Browns could fill the roster with cheaper contracts and younger players while they rebuild.

Even so, it’s hard to envision a scenario in which any front office, even the Browns’, would agree to allocate almost $70 million in dead cap space while also parting with one of the best players in franchise history.

