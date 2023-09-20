Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Foresees A Grim Future For Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Foresees A Grim Future For Kevin Stefanski

By

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns speaks to media following his team's 27-14 win against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

 

It’s way too early to sound off the alarms for the Cleveland Browns.

They’re 1-1 and would’ve been 2-0 if it wasn’t for some self-inflicted wounds against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Even so, there’s a reality, and it is that HC Kevin Stefanski entered the season on the hot seat, and for very legitimate reasons.

The Browns didn’t make the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, and after all the moves they made in the offseason and having Deshaun Watson for a full training camp, that’s not something that’s going to be acceptable going forward.

That’s why Browns analyst Ben Axelrod believes he could be on borrowed time this season, stating that it’s highly unlikely that he will survive another disappointing season, regardless of the context.

The Browns just lost star RB Nick Chubb for the remainder of the season, and that’s a huge blow for their offense.

They replaced him with a familiar face in Kareem Hunt, but unless he’s able to turn back the clock four years in the past, that’s not going to make much of a difference.

Moreover, Stefanski has been out-coached every single time he’s faced a better or more experienced coach, including Mike Tomlin, and that’s going to be an issue going forward.

The Browns, even without Chubb, and even in the toughest division in all of football, still have every single thing they need to come out on top of the AFC North and secure a deep postseason berth, and there will be no more room for excuses now.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Deshaun Watson #4 stands on the field with head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns prior to the start of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson's Contract Deemed 'Worse' Than Russell Wilson's

1 hour ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kareem Hunt Has Made 1 Notable Change For This Season

2 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field following his team's 26-22 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Tony Rizzo Has A Big Message For Deshaun Watson

2 hours ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

NFL Insider Reveals Update On Kareem Hunt Pursuit

4 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

LeSean McCoy Has Big Criticism For Deshaun Watson

6 hours ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after sustaining a knee injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Insider Shares More Bad News About Nick Chubb’s Injury

6 hours ago

Former Colts punter Pat McAfee watches the Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns joint training camp practice on August 14, 2019 at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, IN.

Pat McAfee Names Intriguing Star As An Option To Replace Nick Chubb

6 hours ago

Za'Darius Smith #99 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a tackle on Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Za'Darius Smith Discusses Deshaun Watson's Mentality After Week 2 Loss

22 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Reporter Notes Deshaun Watson's Poor QBR Against Steelers

23 hours ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns speaks with Deshaun Watson #4 during warmups prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Kevin Stefanski Discusses Deshaun Watson's Week 2 Performance

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball against Kwon Alexander #54 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Deshaun Watson Avoids Suspension For His Actions During Steelers Game

1 day ago

Najee Harris #22 of the Pittsburgh Steelers carries the ball against Greg Newsome II #0 of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Stats Highlight A Great Start For The Browns Defense

1 day ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Analyst Proposes A Browns Trade For NFC East Star RB

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field following his team's 26-22 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Video Shows The Moment Deshaun Watson Shoved A Referee

1 day ago

T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field on January 03, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Kevin Stefanski Gets Honest On Facing T.J. Watt

2 days ago

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Kevin Stefanski Details What Makes The Steelers Offense A 'Threat'

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Nick Chubb Talks Steelers’ Mentality After Week 1 Loss

2 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Speaks On His Viral Move Against Bengals

3 days ago

Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks to throw a pass in the second half of a game against /sanat Acrisure Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Jim Schwartz Gets Honest On Facing Steelers

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers

Browns At Steelers Week 2 Game Predictions

3 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Browns Are Dealing With A Sudden Amari Cooper Issue

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) warms up on the field before the week 2 NFL preseason game between the Cleveland Browns and the Indianapolis Colts on August 17, 2019 at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IN.

Denzel Ward Agrees With Martin Emerson Jr. About Browns' CBs

4 days ago

Juan Thornhill #1 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a first quarter interception and touchdown during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Browns Give Big Update on Juan Thornhill

4 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mike Tomlin Makes An Admission About Facing Nick Chubb

5 days ago

Deshaun Watson's Contract Deemed 'Worse' Than Russell Wilson's

No more pages to load