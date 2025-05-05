Browns Nation

Monday, May 5, 2025
Analyst Gives Browns Disappointing Offseason Grade

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire)

 

The 2025 NFL Draft didn’t go as many fans expected, especially Cleveland Browns fans.

They expected the team to pursue a quarterback in the draft, but they ended up taking two: Dillon Gabriel in the third, and Shedeur Sanders in the fifth.

Both players have their respective pros and cons, and could end up being solid NFL quarterbacks down the line, but it was something of a head-scratching move.

The Browns’ draft has received mixed feedback from analysts around the league, with some giving them an A or A+, while others gave them a lower grade due to their overall strategy, especially at QB.

Tyler Sullivan, an analyst for CBS Sports, found himself in the second camp, outlining his thoughts in a recent segment of “CBS Sports HQ.”

 “I give them a C+. It’s like a bad version of the Brady Bunch in that quarterback room. The whole thing is just absolutely confusing and it says to me that they are kicking the quarterback decision down to 2026.  Overall, this team is building for the future,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan didn’t understand why they took two quarterbacks, especially since they traded up for Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round, and is perplexed why the Browns now have five QBs in their room.

He doesn’t see their strategy as a team that’s in win-now mode, but rather, a team that understands that they won’t compete for a year or two.

It will be interesting to see how things shake out for the Browns in 2025, given what’s happened over the past few weeks, and if they’ll find any semblance of stability in the quarterback room.

If they don’t find a full-time starter from the get-go, fans could be looking at another carousel at the position this season.

Browns Nation