Analyst Gives Browns Veteran A Pass For Rough 2025 Season

Few expected the Cleveland Browns to accomplish much in 2025, so the 5-12 season was a natural end result for a season that began with having five different potential starting quarterbacks on the roster. The roster was set up to fail, which is why there is so much to clean up this offseason to ensure that doesn’t happen again.

Even though expectations were low, it was still disappointing to see the Browns limp to yet another unspectacular finish. However, not everyone is too upset with them, as one analyst believes that one specific veteran on the team deserves a pass for the overall disappointment.

As unexceptional as he was in 2025, Jerry Jeudy still has the capability of being the breakout star he was the year prior.

Nick Wilson of Afternoon Drive recently said that he gives Jeudy a pass due to the team’s untenable quarterback situation.

“I think with a different quarterback approach and a new scheme, I would expect Jerry Jeudy to look much closer to his 2024 iteration than his 2025,” said Wilson.

Jeudy is already spending time getting on the same page with his current quarterbacks this offseason, but there’s a legitimate chance the front office will go after a new potential franchise QB this offseason. The help could come via free agency or the draft, but either way, there’s plenty of reason to believe that the future franchise quarterback isn’t on the current roster.

Shedeur Sanders showed promise down the stretch, but he didn’t do enough to convince the front office to avoid bringing in any competition for him. Dillon Gabriel didn’t look great during his time as the starter, and just about everybody has had enough of Deshaun Watson.

Jeudy’s production halved across the board in his second year in Cleveland as his receiving yards dropped from 1,229 to 602 and his touchdowns dropped from four to two. Granted, he is also just about to turn 27, so he absolutely has plenty left in the tank and should once again be a critical member of this offense in 2026 if he can get on the same page with whoever the quarterback is.

