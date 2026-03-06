Browns Could Have Interest In Former Raiders QB

The offseason quarterback market is becoming more robust than expected, which could be very good news for the Cleveland Browns. If they choose to add a veteran to the expected competition for their starting job, they have more choices than they might have initially thought.

With Kyler Murray about to be released by the Arizona Cardinals and Anthony Richardson requesting a trade away from the Indianapolis Colts, two intriguing names were already added to the mix. Now, another veteran option is available.

According to insider Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns could have an interest in former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith.

“Geno Smith hitting the market,” Cabot posted on X.

Smith’s reunion in Las Vegas with former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll did not work out as either would have hoped. After Carroll was let go after just one season, Smith is following him out the door, and he could be a cost-effective option for Cleveland as a result.

The move makes the utmost sense for the Raiders. Not only would they clear a significant amount of salary cap space by releasing Smith, but they also hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, which they are expected to use on top-rated QB prospect Fernando Mendoza.

So, the Raiders’ fortunate moves could turn out to be good for the Browns as well. Smith had been among the recent wave of quarterback reclamation projects around the NFL, becoming a two-time Pro Bowl selection and receiving NFL MVP votes in five seasons with Seattle.

He likely would come with fewer potential concerns than Murray or Richardson, and he has a more lengthy track record than potential free agent signee Malik Willis. Though Smith is 35 years old, it’s possible he could be more than just a one-year bridge quarterback if he were able to perform.

The Browns must decide if they want to determine what Shedeur Sanders’ potential actually is. Letting him play a full season could make their decision about the future, specifically regarding the QB class in the 2027 draft, a bit clearer.

But if they plan to contend for a playoff berth in Todd Monken’s first season as head coach, a veteran like Smith might be the better option.

