Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, June 23, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Gives Candid Advice To Shedeur Sanders About Speeding

Analyst Gives Candid Advice To Shedeur Sanders About Speeding

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Analyst Gives Candid Advice To Shedeur Sanders About Speeding
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Shedeur Sanders has been one of the most talked-about players in the NFL over the past several months.

At one point, Sanders was viewed as a potential No. 1 overall draft pick, or at the very least, a first-rounder.

However, his stock fell on draft night, causing analysts around the league to try and figure out what might have happened.

Rumors surfaced about character issues and off-field drama, which seemed to be reason enough for every team to pass on him at least four times.

Some of those concerns have come to fruition, as Sanders recently got pulled over for speeding at an exceptionally high rate.

While there have been some mixed responses to Sanders’ latest incident, Bomani Jones tried to give him some advice from his own life, as he shared on “The Right Time.”

“I think about some of those times and I get a little bit emotional because it was so stupid how much I was putting my actual life in danger,” Jones said.

Speeding and other infractions with the law have become relatively common for athletes and other public figures, and Sanders is the latest to have a run-in with law enforcement.

The Cleveland Browns took a chance on him, albeit in the fifth round, and he has a legitimate chance to secure their starting job.

If he can keep himself focused and on the right track, there’s no telling what his future could hold with this team and the league.

NEXT:  Myles Garrett Shows Off Wild Athleticism In Viral Video
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Andrew Elmquist
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Andrew Elmquist
Contributor at Browns Nation
Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the [...]

Browns Nation