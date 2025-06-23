Analyst Gives Candid Advice To Shedeur Sanders About Speeding

Shedeur Sanders has been one of the most talked-about players in the NFL over the past several months.

At one point, Sanders was viewed as a potential No. 1 overall draft pick, or at the very least, a first-rounder.

However, his stock fell on draft night, causing analysts around the league to try and figure out what might have happened.

Rumors surfaced about character issues and off-field drama, which seemed to be reason enough for every team to pass on him at least four times.

Some of those concerns have come to fruition, as Sanders recently got pulled over for speeding at an exceptionally high rate.

While there have been some mixed responses to Sanders’ latest incident, Bomani Jones tried to give him some advice from his own life, as he shared on “The Right Time.”

“I think about some of those times and I get a little bit emotional because it was so stupid how much I was putting my actual life in danger,” Jones said.

Bomani gives advice to Shedeur Sanders after he was caught speeding: "I used to drive really fast … I think about some of those times and I get a little bit emotional because it was so stupid how much I was putting my actual life in danger." pic.twitter.com/QloG9GfGTc — The Right Time with Bomani Jones (@righttimebomani) June 20, 2025

Speeding and other infractions with the law have become relatively common for athletes and other public figures, and Sanders is the latest to have a run-in with law enforcement.

The Cleveland Browns took a chance on him, albeit in the fifth round, and he has a legitimate chance to secure their starting job.

If he can keep himself focused and on the right track, there’s no telling what his future could hold with this team and the league.

