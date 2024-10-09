Analyst Gives Kevin Stefanski An Interesting Grade For 2024

The Cleveland Browns have been mired in an offensive slump in 2024 despite making wholesale changes to their scheme during the offseason.

Under new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, the Browns crafted a three- and four-receiver set base for this season, one meant to showcase quarterback Deshaun Watson’s talent and get the ball to playmakers in space.

The results have been dismal at best through five weeks.

Cleveland is last in the NFL in average offensive yards per game with just over 239 heading into their Week 6 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

With just five weeks to review, analyst Anthony Lima is ready to score head coach Kevin Stefanski’s performance leading the Browns this season.

On “The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima” Wednesday morning, Lima gave Stefanski an “F” in multiple facets of his performance.

“Stefanski has been an ‘F’ this year,” Lima said, adding, “I think it’s fairly obvious that this has looked like a very poor coached football team. If I were grading a lot of components of this team, it’s a lot of ‘Fs’ right now.”

"Stefanski has been an 'F' this year. I think it's fairly obvious that this has looked like a very poor coached football team. If I were grading a lot of components of this team, it's a lot of 'Fs' right now."@SportsBoyTony reacts to the pressure on the #Browns head coach now pic.twitter.com/du5l8AN83O — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) October 9, 2024

The Browns had been strong defensively, but even that unit suffered a meltdown on Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

Cleveland’s defenders surrendered their most points and yards to an opponent in Week 5, giving up 34 points in the loss while allowing the Commanders to earn 434 yards through the air and on the ground.

The Browns’ opponent for this week could be just as tough as the Eagles are expected to have two of their playmaking wide receivers – A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith – on the field for the first time together since the season opener.

