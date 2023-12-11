Analyst Has 2-word Description For Joe Flacco Tenure With the Browns

Deshaun Watson was exciting to watch during his NFL passing title season with the Houston Texans.

Andrew Berry enlisted backups who could scramble around just like the Cleveland Browns’ franchise passer, but all Joe Flacco does is look up and throw the ball.

You can count ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Rizzo among those who appreciate Flacco’s approach (via ESPN Cleveland on Twitter).

Rizzo says it is “a pleasure” to watch Flacco run Kevin Stefanski’s offense.

He feels there is no need for a quarterback determined to extend plays much longer than they are designed.

Flacco’s veteran experience helps him with pre-reads, which in turn leads to quick decisions after the snap.

As Rizzo tells his listeners, Stefanski’s offense works best when the passer gets rid of the ball quickly.

Fans watched Flacco overthrow receivers down the sidelines on a few third downs on Sunday.

Casual observers might assume they were missed throws, but that was not always the case.

It is more likely the savvy veteran threw the ball away instead of forcing the issue to covered receivers.

He is smart enough to concede a drive when playing from ahead instead of creating a turnover opportunity.

The 38-year-old still moved around enough to avoid sacks and can buy time in important moments, but he is confident enough to know he doesn’t have to make a play after every snap.

That is how Flacco differs from the younger, more emotional quarterbacks who have run Stefanski’s system, and Browns fans like Rizzo find themselves relaxing a bit more with the former MVP behind center.