Analyst Has A Strong Belief About Browns’ QB Plans Next Season

Another season for the Cleveland Browns has brought more frustration to the fanbase.

The Browns struggled with the quarterback position for another season, a position they can’t seem to figure out.

This has been a problem for this team for more than two decades, seemingly having a revolving door of quarterbacks throughout the years.

Deshaun Watson was supposed to help the team take a leap forward, and with the Browns giving him a massive contract, fans and analysts had some hope that he would be what they were looking for.

However, Watson has hardly been available for the Browns due to off-field issues and injuries, causing them to rely on young players and backups to suit up under center.

With this in mind, analyst Ross Tucker believes Watson will not be their quarterback in 2025, as he mentioned in a recent segment of 92.3 “The Fan.”

At this point in Watson’s career, it doesn’t seem likely that he’ll make a remarkable turnaround, at least, that’s what many fans and analysts have said in recent seasons.

He’s had plenty of time to show what he can do on a football field, but those opportunities haven’t instilled confidence in his teammates or coaches.

The Browns still owe him a considerable amount of money, even if they cut him, but at this point, it could be in their best interest to cut bait and move on.

Fans are hoping that the team can figure this position out in the 2025 season, finally ending what has been a frustrating drought, to say the least.

