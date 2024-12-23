Analyst Has A Theory About Myles Garrett’s Future With Browns

The Cleveland Browns enter the 2025 season looking like a franchise in dire need of a revitalized offensive roster.

While the receiver corps has shown promise, issues are apparent at the quarterback, running back, and offensive line positions.

All of those issues will not be resolved in one offseason as Cleveland has neither the cap space nor the draft capital to bring multiple season-opening starters on board next season.

That’s why analyst Jason Lloyd believes the Browns could be in the market to trade Myles Garrett to acquire additional draft capital as early as this offseason.

It’s also the reason behind Lloyd’s interesting theory about who the franchise covets at the quarterback position as a long-term solution to their issues.

“Myles Garrett is not going to sell you (season tickets) by himself. You know what will? A quarterback. Where are you going to get the quarterback? Is it this draft? Doesn’t look like … But you know who could be coming in 2026? (Current University of Texas quarterback) Arch Manning,” Lloyd said.

Will the #Browns use Myles Garrett as an asset to sell HOPE of the future to fans?@ByJasonLloyd has a theory | https://t.co/DMUzObroPD pic.twitter.com/29Fd0IkMEQ — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) December 23, 2024

Lloyd pointed at Browns’ managing partner Jimmy Haslam as the reason why he arrived at this theory, saying that Haslam “has a fascination” with the Manning family.

Haslam is a significant booster for the University of Tennessee, where Peyton Manning played college football.

The analyst believes the connection between Arch Manning’s uncle and Haslam is a driving force behind why the current Longhorns signal-caller could become a future Browns player.

Lloyd added that Garrett’s biggest problem is that the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year is “not a quarterback,” likening the defensive end to former Hall of Famer Joe Thomas to explain why the team could look to trade him.

NEXT:

Current NFL Draft Order Shows Where Browns Stand