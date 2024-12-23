Current NFL Draft Order Shows Where Browns Stand

The Cleveland Browns dropped their 12th game of the season on Sunday, falling in Cincinnati to the Bengals 24-6 during the Week 16 contest.

With just two weeks remaining in the 2024 NFL regular season, Cleveland has already begun eyeing how to rebuild from this season to return to the playoffs next year.

Although free agency may play a role in that rebuild, the Browns could add an impact player or two via the 2025 NFL Draft.

Analyst Dane Brugler revealed where the Browns would draft in 2025 after Week 16’s action, noting that Cleveland would pick at the No. 5 overall spot after Sunday’s loss.

Updated NFL Draft order (NYG clear favorites for No. 1 pick) 1. Giants (2-13)

2. Patriots (3-12)

3. Jaguars (3-12)

4. Titans (3-12)

5. Browns (3-12)

6. Raiders (3-12)

7. Panthers (4-11)

8. Jets (4-11)

9. Bears (4-11) — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) December 23, 2024

The Browns should earn a top 10 draft pick in 2025 as Cleveland is one of only 10 teams that can finish the season with 12 or more losses.

In Brugler’s post, Cleveland fell behind the New York Giants despite losing to the team earlier this year.

New York is currently 2-13 after dropping their 10th straight game this season on Sunday, having lost every game since opening October with a win over the Seattle Seahawks.

The New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, and Las Vegas Raiders are also 3-12 this season.

New England, Jacksonville, and Tennessee are all ranked above Cleveland due to tiebreakers for seeding purposes.

Cleveland’s remaining two contests are among the hardest for the potential top five teams in the NFL draft as the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens have a combined 17 wins.

Miami is in contention for the final playoff position in the AFC this year, needing to win out to make the postseason.

Baltimore is already locked into this year’s playoff bracket, but the Ravens can also wrap up the AFC North and host a first-round playoff game by finishing with a better record than the Pittsburgh Steelers.

NEXT:

David Njoku Might Be Dealing With Serious Injury