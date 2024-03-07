Browns Nation

Former Super Bowl Champion Has Honest Prediction About Deshaun Watson

By

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

 

More and more recently, it seems like the Cleveland Browns and quarterback Joe Flacco are likely to reach a new agreement this offseason.

The former Super Bowl champion has been quite vocal this year about his desire to run it back in Cleveland.

Flacco became a fan favorite and a veteran leader in the locker room last season, and he earned the right to get a new contract.

However, the fact that he was much more efficient and the Browns’ offense looked significantly better with him than with Deshaun Watson under center could end up being a problem.

Recently, people have debated whether Flacco’s presence could fuel a debate about who should start in 2024, especially if Watson doesn’t find his stride early in the season.

Nonetheless, former NFL offensive lineman Damien Woody isn’t so sure about that.

Talking recently on ESPN’s “UNSPORTSMANLIKE” show, the former Super Bowl champion claimed that the Browns are going to give Watson every opportunity to play because of the big contract he’s under (via UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio on Twitter).

He thinks the business side of the NFL will outweigh whatever Flacco was able to do with the organization last season, mostly because Cleveland cannot afford to pay that much money for a backup.

That’s a valid point.

Then again, we’ve seen crazier things happen, so we should never say never when it comes to the NFL.

Also, the clock is ticking on Watson, who has only been able to play 12 games for the Browns since they traded for him in 2022.

Even so, he may have to perform very poorly for Cleveland to even consider replacing him with Flacco next season.

