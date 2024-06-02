Analyst Has Harsh Criticism Of Deshaun Watson

When the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson, Cleveland’s front office hoped to see the quarterback worthy of a $45 million per year salary emerge from a nearly two-year hiatus in 2022.

Instead, the team initially witnessed a quarterback who finished the season 3-3 with seven touchdowns and five interceptions in 2022.

Injuries derailed his performance in 2023 although the team saw flashes of brilliance during Watson’s shortened run.

With only 12 games over the past three seasons, Watson’s body of work has not impressed analyst Chris Simms.

On the “Chris Simms Unbuttoned” Podcast this week, the titular host had harsh words for Watson

“He is nowhere close to the old Deshaun Watson that we saw in Houston; in fact, it was a disappointing year when I go back and watch it,” Simms said.

Simms ranked him as the 24th-best quarterback entering the 2024 regular season, making him the athlete with the largest drop in Simms’ rankings from the previous year.

Earlier in the conversation, Simms praised Watson as he noted the quarterback has “great physical ability, still has a strong arm, (and) still moves well.”

But Simms explained that Watson does not consistently show the dynamic plays that made him a quarterback worthy of his contract.

Simms said for Watson to regain his status, the quarterback needs to put together several quality games in a row this season to regain his status as the “man” in the locker room.

The analyst did praise videos that have emerged thus far from OTA sessions, noting his throwing motion after the surgery looks strong.

