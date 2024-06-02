Browns Nation

Sunday, June 2, 2024
Analyst Identifies 3 Browns Vets Who Need A Strong Training Camp

Cleveland Browns defender Juan Thornhill
Juan Thornhill (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

 

After finishing the season 11-6 in 2023, expectations for building off that success are running high for the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns returned the core of a top-ranked defense a season ago, and several athletes on the offensive side are slated to return in 2024 after suffering season-ending injuries.

Building on last season’s successes isn’t the only expectation for the team’s regular season.

Analyst Garrett Bush shared his belief that three athletes need excellent training camps in 2024.

Bush identified safety Juan Thornhill, tackle Jack Conklin, and guard Wyatt Teller as athletes needing to showcase their skills in training camp to give Cleveland’s front office a reason to keep these players around for the 2025 season.

Both Teller and Joe Bitonio are All-Pro linemen who have had successful careers with the Browns, but these two linemen account for $23.7 million in salary cap space.

Bush noted that if the team is forced to choose between these two linemen due to salary cap space, the Browns would be inclined to keep Bitonio as the 10-year veteran has been with Cleveland his entire career.

Conklin’s inclusion on Bush’s list is due to how he recovers from his injury and having an available replacement.

Waiting in the wings is offensive tackle Dawand Jones, a second-year veteran who showed his value last season.

Jones is on his rookie contract, making him an affordable option compared to Conklin’s $10.5 million deal.

Thornhill plays in a position where the Browns already have depth, especially with a healthy roster entering this season.

For the former Chief athlete to stay beyond his this season, Thornhill must produce in 2024.

NEXT:  Bleacher Report Ranks Browns CB Duo Among NFL Elite
Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

