Browns Nation

Tuesday, July 1, 2025
Insider Drops Interesting Intel About Shedeur Sanders’ Draft Slide

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Insider Drops Interesting Intel About Shedeur Sanders’ Draft Slide
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns had several chances to select Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The quarterback was projected by many as an early first-round pick but instead experienced one of the most dramatic draft slides in recent memory.

Sanders watched as team after team passed on his services, with concerns mounting about whether he would hear his name called at all.

While few question Sanders’ ability, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com recently suggested the Browns may have saved him from falling out of the draft altogether.

“Sanders, the son of Hall of Fame corner Deion ‘Prime Time’ Sanders, endured the biggest draft day free fall for a quarterback in NFL history. He went from being projected as a first-round pick to being a fifth-rounder, where the Browns traded up to No. 144 to scoop him,” Cabot wrote. “Had they not thrown him a lifeline, the much-heralded rookie may have gone undrafted and had to sign with a team as a free agent.”

Teams appeared hesitant to deal with the media attention and potential complications that could come with his father’s involvement.

Some front offices likely questioned whether the distraction would outweigh the talent.

Cleveland saw things differently. After already selecting Dillon Gabriel in the third round, the Browns doubled down on quarterback depth by moving up for Sanders.

Sanders now finds himself third or fourth on the depth chart, quietly working to prove his worth during offseason camps.

His impressive performances caught the eye of coaches and teammates alike.

Whether this pick transforms into a franchise-altering move or becomes another cautionary tale about draft day surprises remains to be seen.

For now, Sanders has an opportunity he might not have received elsewhere.

