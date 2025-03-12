Analyst Has Major Criticism Of Browns Star Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns fans were preparing for the worst when Myles Garrett announced his trade request.

It seemed like all hope was lost to retain the veteran defensive end, as he has been one of the best players in the league since he was drafted.

However, the Browns stayed adamant that they weren’t going to let him go, and they stayed true to their word, signing him to a massive contract extension.

Having Garrett for the foreseeable future should be a good thing on paper, but analyst Aaron Goldhammer isn’t so sure that this move was in the Browns’ best interest.

“He helps your talent level, but he doesn’t help your culture,” Goldhammer said.

With Garrett wanting out earlier this year, it could signal that he’s not dialed into the team culture and wants to build chemistry with his teammates, potentially only wanting to stick around for the massive paychecks.

It’s unclear if that’s Garrett’s attitude, but one can only assume based on how the past few months have gone.

It will be interesting to see how the Browns attack the rest of the offseason given all the money they tied up in this contract, and whether they’ll be able to build a competitive lineup around him.

No matter what happens, Garrett isn’t going anywhere, and win or lose, at least he can take comfort in the fact that his future is secured with this team from a monetary perspective.

Can the Browns find a way back to relevancy sooner rather than later?

