Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, March 12, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Has Major Criticism Of Browns Star Myles Garrett

Analyst Has Major Criticism Of Browns Star Myles Garrett

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Analyst Has Major Criticism Of Browns Star Myles Garrett
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns fans were preparing for the worst when Myles Garrett announced his trade request.

It seemed like all hope was lost to retain the veteran defensive end, as he has been one of the best players in the league since he was drafted.

However, the Browns stayed adamant that they weren’t going to let him go, and they stayed true to their word, signing him to a massive contract extension.

Having Garrett for the foreseeable future should be a good thing on paper, but analyst Aaron Goldhammer isn’t so sure that this move was in the Browns’ best interest.

“He helps your talent level, but he doesn’t help your culture,” Goldhammer said.

With Garrett wanting out earlier this year, it could signal that he’s not dialed into the team culture and wants to build chemistry with his teammates, potentially only wanting to stick around for the massive paychecks.

It’s unclear if that’s Garrett’s attitude, but one can only assume based on how the past few months have gone.

It will be interesting to see how the Browns attack the rest of the offseason given all the money they tied up in this contract, and whether they’ll be able to build a competitive lineup around him.

No matter what happens, Garrett isn’t going anywhere, and win or lose, at least he can take comfort in the fact that his future is secured with this team from a monetary perspective.

Can the Browns find a way back to relevancy sooner rather than later?

NEXT:  Browns Re-Sign Key Defender To One-Year Deal
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Andrew Elmquist
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Andrew Elmquist
Contributor at Browns Nation
Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the [...]

Browns Nation