Analyst Has Strong Belief About Zak Zinter’s Role This Season

Browns GM Andrew Berry is not afraid to draft offensive and defensive linemen as the executive has spent 11 of his team’s 22 draft picks over the past three years on the position.

Berry’s goal is to replenish the trenches each season, giving his coaches plenty of personnel to work at a reduced expense to the team.

One of this season’s linemen – Michigan offensive guard Zak Zinter – could be more than just a depth addition for Cleveland.

The “Ultimate Browns Sports Show” host Garrett Bush believes that he could be an injury replacement for either starting guards Joel Bitonio or Wyatt Teller as Zinter earned high grades from NFL scouts.

“All the scouting places say he’s a starting caliber offensive lineman in the NFL,” Bush noted.

Bush went on to say that Zinter would be able to learn tremendously from Bitonio and Teller, a duo that has combined to make nine total Pro Bowl appearances over the past six years.

The analyst added that Zinter would be “above replacement,” clarifying that the rookie would be better than Cleveland’s options off either the practice squad or the free agency market.

Bush also noted that Zinter fits the mold of what the Browns want to do as an organization, given his ability to push the line of scrimmage forward in the running game.

Without the broken leg, Bush believes that Zinter would have been a first-round draft pick this year.

In addition to his footwork, Bush likes Zinter’s intelligence and calls the offensive lineman a “high IQ” athlete.

