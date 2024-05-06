Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, May 6, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Has Strong Belief About Zak Zinter’s Role This Season

Analyst Has Strong Belief About Zak Zinter’s Role This Season

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 02: Zak Zinter #OL71 of the Michigan Wolverines speaks to the media during the 2024 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

 

Browns GM Andrew Berry is not afraid to draft offensive and defensive linemen as the executive has spent 11 of his team’s 22 draft picks over the past three years on the position.

Berry’s goal is to replenish the trenches each season, giving his coaches plenty of personnel to work at a reduced expense to the team.

One of this season’s linemen – Michigan offensive guard Zak Zinter – could be more than just a depth addition for Cleveland.

The “Ultimate Browns Sports Show” host Garrett Bush believes that he could be an injury replacement for either starting guards Joel Bitonio or Wyatt Teller as Zinter earned high grades from NFL scouts.

“All the scouting places say he’s a starting caliber offensive lineman in the NFL,” Bush noted.

Bush went on to say that Zinter would be able to learn tremendously from Bitonio and Teller, a duo that has combined to make nine total Pro Bowl appearances over the past six years.

The analyst added that Zinter would be “above replacement,” clarifying that the rookie would be better than Cleveland’s options off either the practice squad or the free agency market.

Bush also noted that Zinter fits the mold of what the Browns want to do as an organization, given his ability to push the line of scrimmage forward in the running game.

Without the broken leg, Bush believes that Zinter would have been a first-round draft pick this year.

In addition to his footwork, Bush likes Zinter’s intelligence and calls the offensive lineman a “high IQ” athlete.

NEXT:  Browns Move Giovanni Ricci To New Position
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join The Cold Wire Community! Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up to join the Cold Wire community!

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Move Giovanni Ricci To New Position

13 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 30: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers walks off the court prior to game five of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs against the Orlando Magic at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 30, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Browns Rookie Cheers On Cavs In Game 7 Win

13 hours ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns watches the game against the New York Jets from the sideline at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Andrew Berry Claims 2 Players Are Defensive 'Cornerstones'

17 hours ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former Browns RB Announces NFL Retirement

17 hours ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

New Browns RB Details His Approach To The Position

18 hours ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

Analyst Names 'Real Steal' For Browns In 2024 NFL Draft

19 hours ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Analyst Has A Strong Belief On What Deshaun Watson Can Do This Season

19 hours ago

A general view of Brownie the Elf painted on the field before the game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Predicts 1 DT Browns Could Cut From Roster

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Invite WR Prospect To Rookie Camp

2 days ago

Elijah Moore #8 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Analyst Reacts To Elijah Moore Potentially Serving As A Kick Returner

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Is 'Very Impressed' By 1 New Player

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Insider Reveals How New Browns Offense Will Look

2 days ago

A detailed view of the NFL logo on a football prior to the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 15, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Former Browns WR Signs Deal With AFC East Foe

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston Sees Positive Role He Can Play For Browns' QB Room

3 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 20, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Andrew Berry Breaks Down Nick Chubb's Offseason Progress

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Struggles With Hilarious QB Question

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Believes 1 Key Position Is Browns' Potential Weakness

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Admires 1 New Coach Who Gets Players 'Ultra-Prepared'

3 days ago

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces a pick by the Cleveland Browns during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.

Analyst Names Browns' 'Sleeper' In 2024 Draft Class

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Invite Intriguing WR Prospect To Rookie Camp

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Andrew Berry Details Why Browns Did Not Retain Joe Flacco

4 days ago

A general view of Brownie the Elf painted on the field before the game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Tabs 1 Position As Browns' Best Defensive Group

4 days ago

Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes hugs defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. #51 before a college football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium on November 4, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Browns Analyst Compares Michael Hall Jr. To NFL Star

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

Browns Rookies Choose Their New NFL Numbers

4 days ago

Browns Nation