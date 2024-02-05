Analyst Has Strong Update on Amari Cooper’s Future

Andrew Berry has proven to be one of the NFL’s best salary cap managers.

That hasn’t stopped Cleveland Browns fans from predicting doom and gloom over Deshaun Watson’s contract.

Cleveland has a whopping 32 players signed, but without any salary guarantees for 2024.

Several of those players are rumored to be cut candidates in order to fix Berry’s perceived cap woes.

But Cleveland.com’s Terry Pluto recently declared at least one rumored cut isn’t happening (via Terry Pluto on Twitter).

Check out my latest notes!https://t.co/cHBxlZGHu2 — Terry Pluto (@terrypluto) February 5, 2024

Amari Cooper has $20 million coming to him next season, hitting the cap as just over $23 million.

With not a dollar guaranteed, Pluto says he’s hearing “lots” of fans and fellow pundits saying Cooper will be cut.

Pluto says he spoke to a “top NFL source” to verify that the Browns have no intention of releasing their star wideout.

Cooper is 29 years old, but he shows no sign of slowing down, with a career-high 1250 receiving yards in 2023.

Furthermore, as Pluto points out in his “Nobody asked me, but…” column, Cooper is a model teammate.

He works hard, gets the job done under any circumstances, and maintains a low, respectful profile.

In perhaps the ultimate compliment from a Browns fan, Pluto called Cooper the “Nick Chubb of wide receivers.”

As far as Cooper’s salary, the writer hears that Berry might not have to do anything to fit it in.

But if there is a need, it is far more likely Cooper agrees to take salary as a bonus in a cap-saving move.

Some NFL wide receivers are expected to earn more than $30 million per year very soon.

And Pluto points out that $20 million for Amari Cooper is a pretty good deal.