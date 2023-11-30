Browns Nation

Analyst Highlights 1 Advantage Joe Flacco Will Give Browns

By

DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 26: Joe Flacco of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the fourth quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on November 26, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are in a somewhat complicated situation right now.

They have to choose between starting P.J. Walker, who’s been a turnover machine and inefficient for the most part, or going with Joe Flacco, who was sitting on his couch just one month ago.

That’s ahead of a crucial, must-win road game vs. a Los Angeles Rams team looking to make a postseason push.

With Flacco most likely getting the start, some aren’t as excited for obvious reasons.

However, Browns analyst Brent Sobleski points out one big advantage of having such a seasoned veteran behind center, and it’s that we already know what Flacco brings to the table.

Sobleski believes that Flacco’s experience can help the Browns from a mental standpoint in the sense that he won’t try to do too much, and he’ll just make the easy reads and throws.

Flacco’s prime was short-lived and years ago, but he’s still a veteran with plenty of experience in this league, and Sobleski thinks that his pre-snap recognition could be just what this team needs to at least get this win.

And while Kevin Stefanski will most definitely have to make some tweaks to the game-plan at times, all the Browns need is someone who can play mistake-free football and keep the chains in motion, nothing spectacular.

The bar isn’t particularly high, but Flacco could still have one good game left in him, and let’s just hope he has it on Sunday, as this team has gone through so much already.

Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Cleveland Native Tries To Recruit Travis Kelce To Play For Browns

