Analyst Hints At Browns’ Next Roster Move

Shortly before Cleveland announced its 53-man roster to start the 2024 regular season, word had spread that veteran running back D’Onta Foreman would be released.

The surprising move left the Browns with just two healthy running backs heading into the season-opening contest against the Dallas Cowboys on September 8.

While fans and analysts alike originally questioned the move, head coach Kevin Stefanski explained that the current roster is just that – the opening selections heading into the season.

The meaning behind Stefanski’s comments is Cleveland kept players the organization would like to trade for draft picks, and roster spots will open up for additional players.

Analyst Adam Levitan believes one of those moves will occur very soon.

Levitan shared on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – his thoughts about Foreman potentially reuniting with the Browns soon.

“Wouldn’t write D’Onta Foreman bags to stone-cold zero just yet,” Levitan wrote, adding, “Browns will be making moves at RB, as noted below by The Athletic.”

Levitan shared a picture of The Athletic’s story about the Browns’ 53-man roster, and the highlighted text in the photograph reads, “the team will either add another running back later this week or bring Foreman back.”

Foreman is a 28-year-old journeyman athlete who has been with four teams over the past six seasons.

The 235-pound bruising runner enjoyed his best season in 2022 with the Carolina Panthers as he finished with 914 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

As an athlete with more than four NFL seasons under his belt, Foreman did not go through the waiver wire process and can be re-signed immediately by the Browns.

