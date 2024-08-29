Browns Nation

Thursday, August 29, 2024
Former Browns TE Signs With Saints

PROVO, UT- SEPTEMBER 24: Trenton Welch #81 of the Wyoming Cowboys celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Brigham Young Cougars during the second half of their game September 24, 2022 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.
(Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

 

Earlier this week, the Cleveland Browns reduced their roster to 53 athletes by shedding more than three dozen players who had been with the team throughout the preseason training camp.

Only one undrafted free agent made the initial 53-man roster as offensive guard Javion Cohen earned a spot on the team for the season-opening contest.

One player many analysts believed the Browns would consider re-signing to their practice squad was tight end Treyton Welch.

Yet as analyst Noah Weiskopf explained on Wednesday, Cleveland will not initially get that opportunity.

Weiskopf shared on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – that Welch signed with the New Orleans Saints to play for their practice squad this season.

Welch was one of four tight ends the Browns had throughout the offseason and preseason, joining starter David Njoku, Jordan Akins, and Zaire Mitchell-Paden.

Both Welch and Mitchell-Paden were waived during the roster reduction earlier this week, leaving the Browns with only two tight ends on the regular season roster.

Collegiately, Welch played for the Wyoming Cowboys last season, recording 31 passes for 308 yards in his last season with the FBS school.

Analysts had been high on Welch’s ability, and he finished his final preseason game with the Browns with five catches for 27 yards last weekend against Seattle.

Welch also had two catches for 26 yards against the Vikings the previous week.

Cleveland is expected to sign a tight end for their practice squad after the team did not go with a third player at the position for their initial 53-man roster.

NEXT:  49ers' Cuts Offer Browns Opportunity To Pickup Two TEs
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation