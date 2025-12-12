Browns Nation

Friday, December 12, 2025
Analyst Hints At Major Rift Between Kevin Stefanski, Andrew Berry

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have a big decision to make in the offseason. They won just three games last season, and they may not win more than three games this year, either.

Usually, that would cost a head coach his job. This time, however, the Browns seem to be willing to stick by Kevin Stefanski again.

Nevertheless, there might be some friction brewing there. According to team analyst Daryl Ruiter, the front office and Stefanski aren’t as close as they used to be.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, he pointed to the Joe Flacco trade as a potential breaking point in their relationship.

More than that, he believes Stefanski doesn’t get the type of control he wants.

“I think the Joe Flacco trade was a major fracture point,” Ruiter said.

Many reports suggest that Stefanski was responsible for the Dillon Gabriel pick, but other than that, he’s mostly had to settle for what Andrew Berry has given him. Granted, that has also raised some doubts about his desire to work with Shedeur Sanders.

Whatever the case, the head coach should have some sort of say on the roster. Then again, it’s not like Stefanski hasn’t had his hands in everything with the offense. From firing multiple offensive coordinators to not being willing to give up play-calling duties until it’s too late, Stefanski has had some control over the team.

Whether they will let him go or not remains to be seen.

But after two years of being bottom-feeders, it’s painfully evident that something just has to change in Cleveland.

NEXT:  Shedeur Sanders Is Facing A Defining Stretch In Final 4 Games
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation