Insider Reveals Notable Update About Kevin Stefanski’s Future

The Cleveland Browns have been through a lot this season. They were a couple of unlucky bounces away from winning at least a few more games, but they wound up losing to the New York Jets and Tennessee Titans, arguably the two worst teams in football.

That would be enough to at least consider firing a head coach in most cases. Nevertheless, that might not be the case with Kevin Stefanski.

According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, that’s most likely not going to happen.

“I’d be surprised. Might as well ride it out at this point,” an NFL source said, via Josina Anderson.

The Browns have won six games over the past two seasons. They have much more talent than the average three-win team, and there’s simply no way to justify this.

Of course, the quarterback situation has been a perennial issue, but the Browns’ offense has never been great in the Stefanski era, and he’s supposed to be an offensive coach. Also, the fact that he’s actually given up play-calling duties in consecutive seasons shows that he wasn’t doing a good job.

There are plenty of reasons to feel encouraged about this team. This rookie class is special and should be very good for many more years to come. There’s even a chance that they may have found their franchise quarterback, although they may still get Fernando Mendoza or Dante Moore in the NFL Draft if they get that opportunity.

Even so, it’s hard to feel things will be much different until there’s a major shake-up in the coaching staff, regardless of who’s on the team.

