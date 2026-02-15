© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

Sunday, February 15, 2026
Analyst Identifies Browns’ Biggest Offseason Need

Brandon Marcus
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have several goals for the offseason, but one is bigger than all others: improving the team’s offense. In fact, that is one of the reasons why Todd Monken was hired as the new head coach. He has proven that he’s an offense-minded coach throughout his career, and now he’ll have to do it again with much higher stakes.

Camryn Justice recently appeared on 92.3 The Fan and talked about what the Browns should do in the offseason and which position they should focus on.

According to her, Cleveland needs to emphasize wide receivers.

“It’s very clear that a receiver has to be added…the Browns are all in on Todd Monken being able to do this with the offense,” Justice said.

Justice is far from the only analyst to suggest the Cleveland Browns should pursue additional wide receiver help. The bigger question is how they plan to address that need, through the draft or free agency.

Several wide receivers are set to hit the open market, but prying proven talent away from their current teams will not be easy. Cleveland’s financial situation further complicates matters. With limited cap space, the Browns are unlikely to compete for high-priced, established receivers, which narrows their realistic options in free agency.

That reality has led many to believe the draft is the most logical path forward, especially given the Browns’ premium selections this year. General manager Andrew Berry has earned praise for his recent draft success, and he will undoubtedly be exploring every possible scenario in hopes of uncovering another impact playmaker.

Prospects such as Jordyn Tyson and Carnell Tate have frequently been connected to Cleveland in draft discussions. Selecting one of them would inject youth and upside into the receiver room. However, as promising as rookies can be, there is never a guarantee of immediate production, and past draft success does not automatically translate to future results.

