Analyst Identifies Standard For Deshaun Watson’s 2024 Season

The Cleveland Browns are less than two weeks away from their season-opening contest against the Dallas Cowboys, and the debate about quarterback Deshaun Watson is intensifying as the signal caller rested during every preseason game.

Coming off of season-ending shoulder surgery, the debate surrounding Watson is what standard of quarterback play can the team expect from the three-time Pro Bowl athlete.

Analyst Danny Cunningham was not shy about identifying what he feels is the standard of play Watson must achieve this season.

Although Cunningham did not name specific statistics on “The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima” on Tuesday, the analyst pointed to what level of the playoffs the Browns must make for Watson to live up to his expectations (via Twitter).

“Top 12 quarterback in the NFL,” Cunningham said, adding “Possibly (get to) the AFC Championship.”

With less than two weeks until the #Browns season opener, @KenCarman and @RealDCunningham discuss what the actual standard is now for QB Deshaun Watson with this offense. pic.twitter.com/84hzfpWfFC — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) August 27, 2024

Carman asked Cunningham to clarify if he meant at least the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs, and Cunningham agreed.

Cunningham noted that the Browns could lose in the playoffs to teams piloted by quarterbacks who are perceived to have better quarterbacks than Watson, naming Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo’s Josh Allen as examples.

Carman added the Browns could not lose to other teams in the playoffs as that would not meet the standard Watson is being held to, naming the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens because their quarterbacks are not as highly regarded as Watson.

Carman later said that the team has a short window to compete for the Super Bowl as the team is trying to “salvage” the remaining years on Watson’s contract.

