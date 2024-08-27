Insider Reveals Jameis Winston, Tyler Huntley Available For Trade

The Cleveland Browns have very little time left to make roster decisions as the NFL deadline to cut down their 53-man roster looms later today.

One reason that the team has been quiet about their cuts was revealed by insider Mary Kay Cabot this morning.

According to Cabot, the Browns are reportedly shopping both Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley.

“With Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson being informed today that he’s made the 53, source tells me, the Browns will field calls for Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley, and could trade one of them,” Cabot shared on Twitter.

With #Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson being informed today that he's made the 53, source tells me, the #Browns will field calls for Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley, and could trade one of them: https://t.co/7N5lO5tTQ7 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 27, 2024

Heading into the roster cutdown deadline, the Browns had not indicated that Winston was available.

Cleveland has seemed content with his performance this offseason, and the team’s social media has shared several of his fiery pregame speeches.

Should Winston be traded today, the team would likely keep Huntley as its third quarterback this season, a move that few analysts saw coming from the AFC North franchise.

Huntley – the former Baltimore Ravens quarterback who is entering his fifth season in the NFL – seemed destined to be cut or traded as he was locked into a battle with Dorian Thompson-Robinson as the third option behind Winston.

Earlier today, Thompson-Robinson was informed the team would be keeping him on its 53-man roster after hearing multiple rumors that he was available for trade last week.

NFL franchises have varying stances on how many quarterbacks to keep on their rosters, but most franchises carry no more than three quarterbacks during the regular season.

NEXT:

Browns Waive 4 WRs Ahead Of Cutdown Deadline