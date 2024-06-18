Browns Nation

Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Analyst Identifies The Reason Amari Cooper's Extension Not Finished

By
CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 27: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball during overtime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Heading into the training camp, the Browns have one lingering issue to deal with before preparing for the 2024 NFL regular season.

Cleveland wide receiver Amari Cooper’s holdout from the mandatory minicamp cast a cloud over the organization as quarterback Deshaun Watson’s top target remains sidelined waiting for a contract extension to his current five-year, $100 million deal.

Negotiations have already occurred to remedy the situation, one analyst reported on Monday.

Analyst Brad Stainbrook wrote that Cooper’s agent and the team’s brass have met, and one sticking point remains between the two parties: the length of the new deal.

The Browns have agreed to pay Cooper more money and make some of the 2025 salary guaranteed to complete the deal, Stainbrook penned.

Still, Stainbrook said his source suggested that the team has not moved past offering Cooper more than one more season, and Cooper wants two years added to his current contract.

Cooper’s reason for pushing for two years is to keep from being in the same situation next season as he is now – awaiting a deal beyond the current season.

The wide receiver turned 30 years old on Monday, and the Browns are reluctant to extend his contract beyond next season due to his age.

Watson stumped for the team to move quickly in his remarks at the team’s mandatory minicamp last week, telling reporters that Cooper is one of the best receivers in the game.

Cooper enters the negotiations after having one of his best seasons ever, recording 1,250 receiving yards off 72 receptions.

In two seasons with the Browns, Cooper has 2,410 yards and 14 touchdown receptions.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation