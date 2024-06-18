Analyst Predicts 1 Browns Rookie Player Will See Significant Playing Time

For the third straight year, the Browns did not draft in the first round of the NFL draft.

Fortunately, Cleveland’s roster is well stocked, and the Browns’ six draft selections will not be immediately called upon to make an impact on the football field.

Despite the need for one of the first-time players to contribute immediately, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler points to one rookie who he believes will find his way onto the football field often in his debut season.

The “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” shared a video of Brugler discussing this year’s rookie class where the analyst said second-round draft pick Mike Hall Jr. should earn playing time in 2024.

“Michael Hall has that potential,” Brugler said.

The Athletic's draft expert @dpbrugler is high on the #Browns top two picks in Mike Hall Jr. & Zak Zinter pic.twitter.com/lsvPPQiqSx — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) June 17, 2024

Brugler noted that Hall turned 21 years old recently, and he moves well for his size.

The analyst has watched several videos of Ohio State as he is preparing for the 2025 NFL Draft, and Hall has stood out in those games from the 2023 season.

Brugler noted that Hall “flashed” early and often.

Hall’s presence on the field will depend on how well he does his job, how well he understands the playbook, how quickly he can earn the coaches’ trust.

Brugler later said that guard Zak Zinter – a third-round draft pick this year – could be the player with the best long-term potential.

Zinter fell into the later round after he was injured in his final regular season game, yet he is projected as a starter soon with an aging Joel Bitonio securing the spot this season, Brugler added.

NEXT:

Browns Will Be Featured In New HBO Series