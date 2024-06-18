Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, June 17, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Predicts 1 Browns Rookie Player Will See Significant Playing Time

Analyst Predicts 1 Browns Rookie Player Will See Significant Playing Time

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Former Ohio State DT Mike Hall Jr.
Mike Hall Jr. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

 

For the third straight year, the Browns did not draft in the first round of the NFL draft.

Fortunately, Cleveland’s roster is well stocked, and the Browns’ six draft selections will not be immediately called upon to make an impact on the football field.

Despite the need for one of the first-time players to contribute immediately, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler points to one rookie who he believes will find his way onto the football field often in his debut season.

The “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” shared a video of Brugler discussing this year’s rookie class where the analyst said second-round draft pick Mike Hall Jr. should earn playing time in 2024.

“Michael Hall has that potential,” Brugler said.

Brugler noted that Hall turned 21 years old recently, and he moves well for his size.

The analyst has watched several videos of Ohio State as he is preparing for the 2025 NFL Draft, and Hall has stood out in those games from the 2023 season.

Brugler noted that Hall “flashed” early and often.

Hall’s presence on the field will depend on how well he does his job, how well he understands the playbook, how quickly he can earn the coaches’ trust.

Brugler later said that guard Zak Zinter – a third-round draft pick this year – could be the player with the best long-term potential.

Zinter fell into the later round after he was injured in his final regular season game, yet he is projected as a starter soon with an aging Joel Bitonio securing the spot this season, Brugler added.

NEXT:  Browns Will Be Featured In New HBO Series
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Will Be Featured In New HBO Series

7 hours ago

Former Cleveland Browns defender Bob Golic

Former Browns Player Makes Strong Statement About Recent NFL Injuries

8 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones

PFF Names 1 Browns Player To All-Breakout Team

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns defenders Tony Fields II and Denzel Ward

Tony Fields Makes Case For Starting Role

1 day ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball against Foley Fatukasi #94 of the New York Jets in the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on December 27, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Browns Suggest Nick Chubb Return Will Not Be Week 1

1 day ago

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 19: Cameron Heyward #97 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Steelers DT Expresses Interest In Joining Browns

1 day ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns scores a touchdown on a 33 yard pass during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Analyst Believes Amari Cooper Will Receive Significant Pay Increase

2 days ago

The Cleveland Browns Brownie mascot on the sideline prior to the National Football League game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 20, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Cleveland defeated New York 21-17.

PFF Ranks Browns Among Top Overlooked Teams

2 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Za'Darius Smith #99 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a sack against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

3 Takeaways From The Browns' Offseason Practices

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Ephraim Banda Picks 1 Item He Wants From His Defenders

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Maurice Hurst

Analyst Praises 1 Browns Defender After Minicamp

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper's Fines For Missing Minicamp Revealed

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a sack during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Reveals Myles Garrett's Status After Injury

3 days ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns breaking up a pass during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Denzel Ward's Status For Final Minicamp Practice Revealed

3 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates an interception with his teammates during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Browns Defense Shows Improvement With 1 Drill

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Praises 1 WR After Final Minicamp Practice

4 days ago

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Andy Dickerson Unveils His Thoughts On Replacing Bill Callahan

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Analyst Reveals Throwing Distance Deshaun Watson Achieved In Minicamp

4 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Volunteers For New Assignment

5 days ago

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Analyst Believes Amari Cooper In Same Situation As 1 Browns Athlete

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns safety Juan Thornhill

Juan Thornhill Makes Strong Statement In Social Media Post

5 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

Josh Cribbs Shares His Thoughts On Amari Cooper's Holdout

5 days ago

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 14: Fans cheer during the second quarter in the game at Ford Field on April 14, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

Browns Hosting Tryout For UFL Player

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Analyst Reveals Amari Cooper's Fine For Missing Mandatory Camp

6 days ago

Browns Nation