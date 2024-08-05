Analyst Identifies Veteran Browns DT Who Is Having ‘Really Good Camp’

While the majority of the focus since the Browns’ playoff loss last season has been on the team’s offense, Cleveland’s defense looks like the regular season juggernaut the unit was last year.

The unit ranked first in allowing the fewest yards through the air and overall in 2023, and the Browns’ defense is expected to have a similarly special group this season as a majority of its core players returned.

One pickup the Browns had over the offseason was veteran defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson, who played for the New York Jets last year.

The 31-year-old veteran is authoring a strong preseason performance, according to analyst Ashley Bastock.

On Twitter, Bastock shared a video of Jefferson being “credited” with a sack during the preseason practice and building on the strong performance the 6-foot-4 athlete has had to start the year.

“He had a couple plays like this yesterday, too,” Bastock wrote, noting Jefferson has had a “really good camp so far.”

In a real game, probably a sack here for #Browns DT Quinton Jefferson (72). He had a couple plays like this yesterday too. Really good camp so far. pic.twitter.com/QwIPQTdSYP — Ashley Bastock (@AshleyBastock42) August 5, 2024

In the video, the defensive tackle goes up against Pro Bowler Wyatt Teller, winning the battle by pushing the guard back into quarterback Deshaun Watson’s pocket.

As Watson steps forward, Jefferson reaches out and gently wraps up Watson with one arm before quickly releasing the quarterback in the 11-on-11 team drill.

Jefferson was an important pickup this as Cleveland ranked among the middle of the pack at defending the run in 2023.

The Browns also addressed their need at the defensive tackle position in this year’s draft by selecting Mike Hall in the second round and Jowon Briggs in the seventh round.

