Ken Dorsey Breaks His Silence On Kevin Stefanski’s Play-Calling Decision

One of the biggest questions entering the season was who would be calling plays for the Cleveland Browns this season.

During the offseason, head coach Kevin Stefanski – who has called plays from the start of his journey in Cleveland – made a change at the offensive coordinator position, bringing in Ken Dorsey.

Dorsey previously worked with the Buffalo Bills and the Carolina Panthers, and discussions among analysts made it appear Stefanski was considering Dorsey calling the plays in 2024.

Stefanski quickly ended that discussion on the first day of the preseason, announcing unprompted that he would be calling the plays this season.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot shared Dorsey’s take on the issue as the coordinator broke his silence and shared his thoughts about Stefanski’s decision.

“At the end of the day, I want to win football games, and Kevin is a fantastic play-caller,” Dorsey said, adding “I feel good about where we are at.”

#Browns OC Ken Dorsey on Kevin Stefanski keeping playcalling duties:

Dorsey said that Stefanski was upfront in the interviewing process about the play-calling issue, noting that was something that does not happen across the league.

The new coordinator is credited with helping Bills quarterback Josh Allen and former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton achieve success at the position Dorsey played in the NFL.

Dorsey helped implement a new offensive scheme in Cleveland, one that features three- and four-receiver sets that made quarterback Deshaun Watson an elite quarterback with the Houston Texans.

Last season, Cleveland finished 10th in the league in scoring at 23.3 points per game.

