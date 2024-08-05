Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, August 5, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Ken Dorsey Breaks His Silence On Kevin Stefanski’s Play-Calling Decision

Ken Dorsey Breaks His Silence On Kevin Stefanski’s Play-Calling Decision

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey
Ken Dorsey (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

 

One of the biggest questions entering the season was who would be calling plays for the Cleveland Browns this season.

During the offseason, head coach Kevin Stefanski – who has called plays from the start of his journey in Cleveland – made a change at the offensive coordinator position, bringing in Ken Dorsey.

Dorsey previously worked with the Buffalo Bills and the Carolina Panthers, and discussions among analysts made it appear Stefanski was considering Dorsey calling the plays in 2024.

Stefanski quickly ended that discussion on the first day of the preseason, announcing unprompted that he would be calling the plays this season.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot shared Dorsey’s take on the issue as the coordinator broke his silence and shared his thoughts about Stefanski’s decision.

“At the end of the day, I want to win football games, and Kevin is a fantastic play-caller,” Dorsey said, adding “I feel good about where we are at.”

Dorsey said that Stefanski was upfront in the interviewing process about the play-calling issue, noting that was something that does not happen across the league.

The new coordinator is credited with helping Bills quarterback Josh Allen and former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton achieve success at the position Dorsey played in the NFL.

Dorsey helped implement a new offensive scheme in Cleveland, one that features three- and four-receiver sets that made quarterback Deshaun Watson an elite quarterback with the Houston Texans.

Last season, Cleveland finished 10th in the league in scoring at 23.3 points per game.

NEXT:  Hanford Dixon Believes 1 Coach Will Benefit Browns Defense This Season
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 20: Brandon Aiyuk #11 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball during the first half against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Playoffs at Levi's Stadium on January 20, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.

Analyst 'Don't See' Browns Being Interested In Brandon Aiyuk

1 hour ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Za'Darius Smith #99 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a sack against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Za'Darius Smith Carted Off Field 'In Obvious Pain'

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns DL Quinton Jefferson

Analyst Identifies Veteran Browns DT Who Is Having 'Really Good Camp'

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Hanford Dixon Believes 1 Coach Will Benefit Browns Defense This Season

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

David Njoku Shares Simple Message About Week 1 Opponent

2 days ago

Super Bowl Trophy

Analyst Gives Clear Answer About Browns Being Super Bowl Contenders

2 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Myles Garrett Earns No. 5 Ranking On NFL Top 100 Players List

2 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Analyst Reveals Browns Veteran DT Returns To Cleveland To Treat Injury

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns receiver Elijah Moore

Elijah Moore Shares A Clear Message About Browns WRs

3 days ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns' Response To City's Renovation Leaves Door Open For Team To Stay

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Reveal D'Onta Foreman Being Treated After 'Direct Blow' To Head

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive line

Insider Identifies Biggest Takeaway From Browns New Offense

4 days ago

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 13: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns rushes for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Analyst Suggests 1 Browns Player Is Critical To Offense's Success

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Hanford Dixon Believes Deshaun Watson On 'Pitch Count'

4 days ago

NFL logo

NFLPA Takes Stance On Proposed Law That Could Affect Browns, Bengals

5 days ago

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Sports media personality Mike Golic attends the Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI at Cantor Fitzgerald on September 12, 2016 in New York City.

Mike Golic Makes Honest Admission About Deshaun Watson

5 days ago

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 27: The Miz attends the 10th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose Celebrity Tournament at Dodger Stadium on July 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

The Miz Makes Bold Prediction For Browns' 2024 Season

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Analyst Suggests Ken Dorsey Will Call Plays During Preseason Games

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Receives Intriguing Rank For Madden 25

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Insider Reveals How Deshaun Watson Has Looked At Practice

6 days ago

Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a defensive play during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Grant Delpit Gets Honest About Browns' Schedule This Season

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns coach Mike Vrabel

Kevin Stefanski Opens Up On His Relationship With Mike Vrabel

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Believes 1 Athlete Adds 'Element' To Browns RB Room

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Health Concerns Continue To Haunt Browns Veteran OL

6 days ago

Browns Nation