Analyst Is Hearing Wild Potential Browns Draft Scenario

Barring a shocking turn of events, the Cleveland Browns will likely take Travis Hunter with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

That has been a bit of an open secret for weeks now, although it won’t be made official until we see him wear the cap on the podium.

However, Ryan Dunleavy of The New York Post believes he’s not the only Colorado Buffalo that may be heading to Northeast Ohio.

Apparently, one source told him that the Browns are looking to take Hunter at No. 2 and then trade back up in the first round to draft Shedeur Sanders.

“The scenario no one is talking about is #Browns drafting Travis Hunter and then trading up to draft Shedeur Sanders in the late teens,” Dunleavy posted on X.

Text just now from a team source: "The scenario no one is talking about is #Browns drafting Travis Hunter and then trading up to draft Shedeur Sanders in the late teens." "Teammates again" #GoBuffs — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) April 23, 2025

Needless to say, the Browns would have to give up plenty to move up from No. 33 back into the first round, much more into the teens.

Also, that’s assuming that he will even be available by then, as the Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints could also be interested in taking Sanders at either No. 6 or No. 9.

Sanders has been a highly polarizing prospect for the past couple of years, and most scouts agree that taking him at No. 2 would be a massive reach.

Still, getting him back together with his lifelong college teammate and taking him further draft in the first round might make more sense.

Whether they will be able to pull it off remains to be seen.

NEXT:

Report: 2 Browns Players Could Be Traded During Draft