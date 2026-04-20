Analyst Reveals Who Todd Monken Wants At No. 6

Everyone who has an interest in the 2026 NFL Draft has an idea about what the Cleveland Browns should do with the No. 6 overall pick. Fans and analysts alike are curious about how the Browns will use it, with the decision likely to have a great effect on the draft as a whole and the franchise in particular.

But there is one opinion that might – and probably should – hold more weight than anyone else’s. This is Todd Monken’s first draft as an NFL head coach, and he obviously wants to mold the team in his style right away.

With that in mind, analyst Tony Rizzo has revealed that Monken wants to draft Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate at No. 6.

“Apparently, coach [Todd Monken] wants Carnell Tate. Do you try to keep your new coach happy? Do you give him a little gift? His first welcome-to-Cleveland gift? Who does Monken want? Monken wants the receiver who catches everything, gets open, and runs great routes, but he doesn’t test good enough? It’s so simple for the Browns to take Tate at 6,” Rizzo said.

Rizz is hearing that Browns HC Coach Todd Monken wants WR Carnell Tate…. "It's so simple for the Browns to take Tate at 6," – Rizz. Do you think they'll take him? https://t.co/ZgPZMwj1VQ pic.twitter.com/a9QdRMjjLb — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 20, 2026

Monken was hired because of his success as an offensive coordinator throughout a long pro and college career, most recently in the past three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. The Browns have already taken significant steps to improve their offensive line this offseason, so it may be time to make a major move at the skill positions.

With no quarterback worthy of the No. 6 pick, Monken plans to hold an open competition for this season’s starting job between Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, and maybe Dillon Gabriel. Whoever that QB is, he will need a top wide receiver target to either take over from or complement Jerry Jeudy as the team’s No. 1 option.

Tate has been considered the best wide receiver prospect in this class for almost the entire pre-draft process. However, a relatively slow 40-yard dash time at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, along with the sudden reemergence of Arizona State prospect Jordyn Tyson following a late workout, may have diminished Tate’s standing somewhat.

Regardless, Rizzo believes that the Browns could satisfy Monken’s desire by adding Tate to the roster. They then could address the final piece of the offensive line at No. 24 overall.

If it comes down to a divided room on draft night, it would make sense for Monken to have the final say.

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Analyst Reveals What Browns Should Do With No. 24 Pick