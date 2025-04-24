Report: 2 Browns Players Could Be Traded During Draft

The Cleveland Browns already have 10 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, and the big event can’t start soon enough for them.

That hasn’t been a familiar situation for this brass, as they’ve spent most of the Andrew Berry regime paying for the infamous Deshaun Watson trade.

That took a toll on the team’s chances of adding young, cheap talent to the roster, and this draft has given them an opportunity to set things straight.

That’s why, even though they already have a myriad of selections, they could look to add even more.

According to a report by Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report, the Browns could look to move both CB Greg Newsome II and DE Ogbo Okoronkwo during the NFL Draft.

Two #Browns players believed to be available via trade entering the draft, per sources: CB Greg Newsome and DE Ogbo Okoronkwo. Okoronkwo has recorded 7.5 sacks over the past two seasons, while Newsome — a former first-round pick — is entering the final year of his deal. pic.twitter.com/17mf96pE96 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 24, 2025

Newsome has been tangled up in trade rumors for years now, and he seems like a prime trade candidate now that he’s about to enter the final year of his contract.

There have been no talks about a potential extension, and given how disappointing he’s been as a former first-round pick, the team would be wise to gauge his trade value.

Okoronkwo, on the other hand, hasn’t made much of an impact, recording just 7.5 sacks in the past two seasons as a depth piece for Jim Schwartz’s defense.

The Browns could likely get some mid-round selections in return for their two veterans, and they could also look to package those picks in a deal to maybe trade back up into the first round and get another player inside the first 32 selections.

