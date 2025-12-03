Insider Reveals What Scouts Really Think About Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders has now enjoyed two starts as quarterback for the Cleveland Browns. For some people, that is enough to determine how good he is, while others believe he needs more time.

NFL insider Jeremy Fowler spoke about what he’s heard about Sanders after his first few games leading the Browns.

According to people that he has talked to, Sanders is showing promise, but needs more time and “seasoning.”

“People I’ve talked to see a quarterback who has decent arm strength and is willing to stay in the pocket and wait for plays to develop. But they also see one who needs more seasoning,” Fowler wrote.

Final Games Crucial For Sanders’ Evaluation

This is a consensus among many people who think that Sanders could be a huge help to the team, but currently has room for growth. That is why so many fans want to keep Sanders as the starting QB for the remainder of the season. They believe the final games of the year should be spent testing Sanders and seeing what he can achieve, which will set the Browns up for important offseason decisions.

If they go into the draft certain that Sanders can be their quarterback, the Browns can be smart with their selections and improve the roster in other ways. They need to determine if they have their starting QB for 2026 already or if they need to find him in the draft.

Based on what Fowler is hearing, it’s obvious that Sanders has made an impression, but everyone is waiting to see more from him.

Not all questions about him are answered, which is why they want him on the field for the rest of the year.

