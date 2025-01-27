Analyst Jokes About Browns’ Best Chance For A Super Bowl

Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, January 27, 2025
Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are fresh off winning a grand total of three games last season.

However, we’ve seen several teams turn things around almost right away.

Even though the Washington Commanders’ season ended heartbreakingly, they still demonstrated what a team can achieve when they find the right leader.

They knocked on the door of a Super Bowl berth.

Nevertheless, Browns analyst Daryl Ruiter doesn’t think the Browns will be that lucky.

He recently took to X to assert that the only way the Browns can reach the Super Bowl is by requesting to host it.

It’s easy to feel discouraged after how things went this season, but the team is not that far off.

It just takes some moves, and this team isn’t a three-win team; they’re much more talented than that.

The Browns clearly need to address their quarterback situation.

Unfortunately, Deshaun Watson has made it painfully clear that he isn’t the player they expected or hoped he would be, and it’s time for them to move on.

The Browns are going to address that situation in the NFL Draft and in free agency.

According to most reports, they will aim to bring in a proven veteran to handle business early in the season while developing a rookie to compete with him.

The defense has the potential to be among the best in the game, but they can only do so much if the offense doesn’t uphold their end of the bargain.

Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation