Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Links 2 Top Defenders With The Browns

Analyst Links 2 Top Defenders With The Browns

By

Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins
Christian Wilkins (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

 

Last offseason, the Cleveland Browns made it a priority to bolster their defense.

They added Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Dalvin Tomlinson, Juan Thornhill, and Za’Darius Smith, among others, and made sure to get a top-notch name to lead them by hiring Jim Schwartz as their defensive coordinator.

It didn’t take long before those efforts paid off.

The team had one of the best defenses in the game in 2023, and they were able to compete at the highest level and make the playoffs despite Deshaun Watson’s injury and having five different starting quarterbacks in a single season.

Myles Garrett was named Defensive Player of the Year for the first time in his career, and Schwartz got the nod as the Assistant Coach of the Year.

Nevertheless, even great things can get even better, and the Browns’ defense isn’t the exception to that rule.

With that in mind, ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Rizzo revealed that the team could look to spend some big bucks on a big-name free-agent defensive tackle this offseason, with Chris Jones and Christian Wilkins as potential targets (via ESPN Cleveland on Twitter).

Needless to say, that could be the kind of move that could take any team to the Super Bowl.

The fans might prefer the team spending big to bolster their offense, as it has yet to catch up with the other unit.

However, you just have to make a move for a superstar player whenever you get the opportunity.

The Miami Dolphins might not be able to retain Wilkins, as he doesn’t want to play under the franchise tag.

As for Jones, the Kansas City Chiefs couldn’t get him to sign an extension last offseason, so there’s a chance he ends up leaving now.

It’ll be interesting to see if they can pull this off.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb

Analyst Says It's 'Imperative' Browns Figure Out What To Do With 1 Star

15 mins ago

Former Cleveland Browns returner Josh Cribbs

Josh Cribbs Makes Strong Statement About Browns Fans

3 hours ago

NFL logo

Andrew Berry Highlights Importance Of Buddy Young

3 hours ago

Former Miami Dolphins pass rusher Emmanuel Ogbah

Former Dolphins Defender Could Be On The Browns Radar

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Fans React To Wild Deshaun Watson Salary Cap Number

21 hours ago

Former Cleveland Browns QB Johnny Manziel

Johnny Manziel Makes Wild Revelation About Partying In College

21 hours ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Reporter Notes Browns Could Still Cut Key Starter

1 day ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans

Reporter Notes Potential Issue In Browns Pursuit Of Mike Evans

1 day ago

Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Johnny Manziel Makes Bold Statement About Patrick Mahomes

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Keep Being Linked To Notable Wide Receiver

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Says Browns Could Pursue NFC Champion WR

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Browns Linked With Veteran Titans Defender

2 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Analyst Suggests Browns Should Sign 2 Veteran QBs For Next Season

2 days ago

MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH24: Johnny Manziel #2 of the Memphis Express warms up before a game against the Birmingham Iron at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on March 24, 2019 in Memphis, Tennessee. The Express defeated the Iron 31-25.

Johnny Manziel Gets Honest On Relationship With Josh Gordon

2 days ago

NFL logo with footballs

Potential Browns Free Agency Target Has Been Franchise Tagged

2 days ago

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Deandre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins Responds To Browns' Interesting Comments

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmets

New NFL Salary Cap Has Notable Impact On Browns' Finances

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns fan

Analyst Has Strong Message About Recent Browns Reports

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Analyst Reveals The 3 Main Questions For Browns This Offseason

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Mary Kay Cabot Names 2 Moves She'd Make As Browns GM

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Reporter Clarifies Browns Plans for Nick Chubb

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr.

Stat Shows Browns Defender Was Exceptional Last Season

4 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns QB Johnny Manziel

Analyst Recalls What Browns Had To Endure Since Returning To The NFL

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

Analyst Thinks Browns Should Make Big Trade Ahead Of 2024 NFL Draft

4 days ago

Analyst Says It's 'Imperative' Browns Figure Out What To Do With 1 Star

No more pages to load