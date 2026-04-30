Former NFL GM Is Not Buying The Deshaun Watson Hype

The news out of Cleveland’s voluntary minicamp that Deshaun Watson has emerged with an edge over Shedeur Sanders in the quarterback competition sent shockwaves through the football world this week. Not everyone is convinced it means what some think it means.

Former NFL general manager and ESPN analyst Mike Tannenbaum appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and threw cold water on the idea that Watson can perform at a high level in 2026.

“That is the most improbable development we’ve seen in a long time, given the amount of time he’s missed. You talk about quarterbacks who tore an Achilles, it is a skill-diminishing injury. He’s done it twice. They had a heck of a draft. This offense should be way better, but I would just be surprised that Deshaun Watson could start and play at a high level for 17 games given everything he’s been through,” Tannenbaum said.

"I like what the Browns did in the draft and this offense should be way better.. I would be surprised if Deshaun Watson could start and play at a high level for 17 games" @RealTannenbaum #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/1m3OhTlOIW — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 29, 2026

Tearing an Achilles once is a devastating injury for any athlete. Doing it twice at the quarterback position, a spot that demands precise footwork, timing, and the ability to generate power through the lower body on every single throw, raises legitimate questions.

Minicamp is not a regular-season game. It is not even a preseason game. There are no pass rushers coming off the edge, no physicality, no game speed situations that test a quarterback’s ability to move in the pocket, reset his feet, and deliver the football under pressure. Watson looking sharp in that environment is an encouraging sign, but it is far from a real game situation.

The Browns spent the entire draft weekend building a roster designed to give their quarterback of the future every possible tool to succeed. Spencer Fano protecting the blindside. KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston, Harold Fannin Jr., and Jerry Jeudy as weapons in the passing game. Quinshon Judkins in the backfield. That investment was made for whoever the quarterback of the future will be.

The Browns and their fans are going to find out soon enough who it is.

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Former Browns Draft Pick Has Found A New NFL Home