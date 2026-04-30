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Thursday, April 30, 2026
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Browns President Reveals What Fans Can Look Forward To In New Stadium

Brandon Marcus
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Browns President Reveals What Fans Can Look Forward To In New Stadium
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Thursday marks a big day in the history of the Cleveland Browns. That’s because it will hold a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the building of a new stadium for the franchise and its many fans.

Appearing on 92.3 The Fan, Browns president Dave Jenkins spoke about what makes this new Brook Park location so special, highlighting the fact that it’ll be “premium” and far better for everyone watching, regardless of where they are sitting.

“The thoughtfulness that went into it and the unique experiences that the different products we have within the building will present. Over 20 different premium experiences. Over 70% of the building will be general admission. The largest indoor endzone scoreboard in the league, the closest first row to the field, and the closest last row to the field. There’s just a lot of amenities being built,” Jenkins said.

Thursday’s groundbreaking ceremony kicks off the beginning of one of the biggest construction projects that Ohio has seen in years. For years, Browns ownership has been trying to get construction off the ground, and they have faced many hurdles, so the fact that they are digging shovels into the dirt is a very big deal.

The Browns have played in the same location since 1999, and they have been excited to create a brand new atmosphere that will bring state-of-the-art technology to the fans. As noted by Jenkins, those fans will be closer than anyone else in the league during games, but that won’t be the only benefit they enjoy. The team has also promised a massive screen, top-of-the-line concessions, and more.

Jenkins spoke about “premium” products, but didn’t discuss what those are. In the years ahead, he will surely dig into that more as a way to drive up hype for the new location.

The plan is to have the arena finished by the start of the 2029 season, which may seem like a lot of time. However, when one considers just how much work goes into an enormous construction project like this, that date looms larger.

Due to legal problems and issues with the Brook Park City Council, construction has hit multiple snags, but the ground has been broken, and things are officially moving forward. Jenkins is promising something special for loyal Browns followers.

In a few years, they’ll get to experience it first-hand.

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Brandon Marcus
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Brandon Marcus
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Brandon has been enjoying sports since before he knew his ABCs. A product of too many comic books and cartoons, he finds [...]

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