Browns Could Be Preparing Fans For Major QB Decision

As if speculation around the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback situation was wild enough, a high-ranking executive within the organization just added fuel to the fire.

JW Johnson recently commented on Deshaun Watson, saying that he “looks great,” has done “a great job,” and is “in a great head space.” That sounds like a player who is motivated to perform well and could be a starter in the new season. Speaking on ESPN Cleveland, Tony Rizzo said Johnson’s comment is no coincidence.

He believes that Johnson is preparing the team’s fanbase for the reality of Watson being QB1 in 2026.

“[Johnson] said that for a reason. He’s trying to condition Browns fans out there that there’s a possibility [Deshaun] Watson might start,” Rizzo said.

"He said that for a reason, he's trying to condition Browns fans," – Rizz on the Browns and QB Deshaun Watson. Do you agree? https://t.co/7GTyrakIOr pic.twitter.com/UHmZDu3odU — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 30, 2026

Johnson’s statement comes on the heels of other reports that have said Watson is appearing healthy and ready to take to the field. Plus, head coach Todd Monken has commented on his admiration for Watson, which could be another indicator of the QB’s chances of starting.

There is definitely a strong chance of Watson starting in the new season. If he really is healthy, he could contribute a lot to the team, especially with the new offensive recruits who have come to Cleveland.

But just because Johnson and Monken are making comments like this doesn’t mean anything is set in stone. The team just held its voluntary minicamp, but they still have months of prep and training camp ahead of them.

Watson could be looking better, but Sanders might be too. The new players who are supporting Watson on the field are the same ones who would provide serious help for Sanders as well. If the offense truly is stronger, Sanders could shine brighter, too.

Still, every statement and comment like this is going to receive a ton of attention until the team comes out and makes a definitive declaration about who is starting.

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Browns President Reveals What Fans Can Look Forward To In New Stadium