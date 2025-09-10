Analyst Links Browns To Intriguing QB Prospect

The Cleveland Browns have a quarterback for this season, but what happens next will be anybody’s guess.

As such, they should be one of the teams on QB-watch for the 2026 NFL Draft.

With that in mind, analyst Ken Carman mentioned an intriguing candidate.

“There’s another quarterback that I’m paying attention to. Did you see John Mateer on Saturday night? I’m kinda liking what I’m seeing from this John Mateer fella. Say you go out there and win six to seven games this year, is it worth it or is he your secret?” Carman said.

🚨QB big board UPDATE🚨@KenCarman has a new college QB he has added to his watch list: 🏈Oklahoma's John Mateer Are you buying the hype after he just beat Michigan? pic.twitter.com/L0j1mOzRK7 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) September 9, 2025

The Oklahoma QB is rising on draft boards, but he’s not a flawless prospect by any means.

He’s an elite athlete with a quick burst who can be effective with his legs, yet he has a long way to go as a passer.

Of course, the Browns could take him as a developmental project, especially if they don’t get a high-enough pick to land another top-tier prospect.

Then again, perhaps they could do a little better, considering they also have the Jacksonville Jaguars’ first-round selection.

That’s not to say that Mateer isn’t a good prospect, but he might not be ready to take the field in the NFL as early as others.

The Browns could also be in the mix for Drew Allar of Penn State, Garrett Nussmeier of LSU or LaNorris Sellers of South Carolina, not to mention Arch Manning of Texas if he declares for the draft

Unfortunately, the Browns’ quarterback of the future might not be on the roster.

Joe Flacco is nearing the end of his career.

Dillon Gabriel looked solid in the preseason, but his physical limitations hurt his ceiling.

As for Shedeur Sanders, his lack of elite traits makes him look more like a low-end starter than a franchise-caliber NFL player at this point.

