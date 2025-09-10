Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, September 10, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Make Notable Move In Latest Power Rankings

Browns Make Notable Move In Latest Power Rankings

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Make Notable Move In Latest Power Rankings
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns entered the season with big questions, especially on offense.

They looked much better than some people anticipated in Week 1, and while the Cincinnati Bengals have never been a barometer to determine whether a team is a true contender, the Browns held their ground.

Unfortunately, outplaying them and being better than the Bengals in almost every aspect of the game didn’t get the Browns a victory.

Yet, Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report has acknowledged that they were better than anticipated, and he bumped them up from No. 30 to No. 27 in his power rankings.

“Silver linings time, Browns fans! Sure, Cleveland just outplayed the Cincinnati Bengals in just about every facet of the game. Out-gained the Bengals 321-147. The Browns converted over half of their third-down attempts. Yet in the most Cleveland way imaginable (two tipped-ball interceptions and a pair of missed kicks, including an extra point), the Browns managed to somehow lose the game. Yes, the Browns need a new kicker (buh-bye, Andre Szmyt). Cleveland also desperately needs Quinshon Judkins to get up to speed quickly. The Browns averaged all of two yards per carry on the ground against a bad Bengals defense,” Davenport wrote.

The Browns open the season with a difficult schedule, so this was a loss they couldn’t afford.

They were the better team, and there are encouraging signs for the remainder of the season, but with two divisional games, three games against highly ranked NFC North teams, and one of those games being played overseas, things don’t get any easier.

The Browns were at home, in front of their fans, and let a huge opportunity slip through their fingers.

That’s not the sign of a winning team, and head coach Kevin Stefanski will have to make sure to keep the morale high ahead of the Week 2 matchup against the powerful Baltimore Ravens.

The Browns are arguably much better and more competitive than most people give them credit for.

Now, they face a tough test on the road against Baltimore, perhaps the only other NFL team that squandered a better chance to win its opener.

NEXT:  Skip Bayless Says Browns Made Big Mistake In Bengals Loss
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation