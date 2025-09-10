Browns Make Notable Move In Latest Power Rankings

The Cleveland Browns entered the season with big questions, especially on offense.

They looked much better than some people anticipated in Week 1, and while the Cincinnati Bengals have never been a barometer to determine whether a team is a true contender, the Browns held their ground.

Unfortunately, outplaying them and being better than the Bengals in almost every aspect of the game didn’t get the Browns a victory.

Yet, Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report has acknowledged that they were better than anticipated, and he bumped them up from No. 30 to No. 27 in his power rankings.

“Silver linings time, Browns fans! Sure, Cleveland just outplayed the Cincinnati Bengals in just about every facet of the game. Out-gained the Bengals 321-147. The Browns converted over half of their third-down attempts. Yet in the most Cleveland way imaginable (two tipped-ball interceptions and a pair of missed kicks, including an extra point), the Browns managed to somehow lose the game. Yes, the Browns need a new kicker (buh-bye, Andre Szmyt). Cleveland also desperately needs Quinshon Judkins to get up to speed quickly. The Browns averaged all of two yards per carry on the ground against a bad Bengals defense,” Davenport wrote.

The Browns open the season with a difficult schedule, so this was a loss they couldn’t afford.

They were the better team, and there are encouraging signs for the remainder of the season, but with two divisional games, three games against highly ranked NFC North teams, and one of those games being played overseas, things don’t get any easier.

The Browns were at home, in front of their fans, and let a huge opportunity slip through their fingers.

That’s not the sign of a winning team, and head coach Kevin Stefanski will have to make sure to keep the morale high ahead of the Week 2 matchup against the powerful Baltimore Ravens.

The Browns are arguably much better and more competitive than most people give them credit for.

Now, they face a tough test on the road against Baltimore, perhaps the only other NFL team that squandered a better chance to win its opener.

