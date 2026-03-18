Analyst Links Browns To Late-Round TE Prospect

The 2025 NFL Draft has been widely viewed as a success for the Cleveland Browns. They bolstered their already strong defense with several impressive players, including Carson Schwesinger, who won Defensive Rookie of the Year, and Mason Graham, who showed out and looked the part of an early first-round pick.

The Browns also added some much-needed help on the offensive side of the ball, particularly with skill-position players Harold Fannin Jr. and Quinshon Judkins. Both players impressed in Year 1 and will hopefully be a part of this offense for the foreseeable future.

Fannin quickly became a staple in their passing game, despite the Browns’ quarterback situation being suboptimal and inconsistent at times. He was a strong running mate alongside David Njoku, and while the two made for a lethal combination, Njoku is no longer with the team.

With that in mind, the Browns could be in the market for a new tight end in the 2026 NFL Draft, and analyst Lance Reisland pointed to a potential option for them to turn to.

“With Fannin Jr. & Jack Stoll, Browns still need a TE3. Oscar Delp makes sense Day 2/3. Inline, wing, slot versatility. Smooth athlete, strong hands, willing blocker. Not finished at point of attack, but traits and IQ fit. Matchup piece with upside,” Reisland posted on X.

With Fannin Jr. & Jack Stoll, Browns still need a TE3. Oscar Delp makes sense Day 2/3. Inline, wing, slot versatility. Smooth athlete, strong hands, willing blocker. Not finished at point of attack, but traits and IQ fit. Matchup piece with upside. #Browns — Lance Reisland (Coach Riz) (@LanceReisland) March 17, 2026

As Reisland mentioned, Delp has a lot of interesting qualities as a tight end, and it certainly doesn’t hurt that he is 6’5″ and over 240lbs. Delp won a championship with the University of Georgia in 2022, and he could bring that championship pedigree to an organization that doesn’t exactly have a strong track record of winning.

The Browns are trying to completely revamp this offense, it seems, and Todd Monken’s offensive mind will almost certainly help them get on the right track. He can’t do it alone, of course, and the Browns’ front office needs to support him by getting the right players on the field. If Delp is the prospect many hope he can be, the later-round capital should be worth it, especially with him alongside a player like Fannin, who quickly proved himself during his rookie campaign.

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Analyst Thinks Browns Could Make Risky Pick At No. 6