Analyst Thinks Browns Could Make Risky Pick At No. 6

The 2026 NFL Draft is just over a month away, and teams around the league are looking to solidify their draft boards and figure out who makes the most sense for their organizations. There are an unprecedented number of teams with two first-round picks in this year’s draft, giving them a unique opportunity to take two blue-chip prospects in the opening round.

The Cleveland Browns are one of those teams, a franchise that’s in desperation mode when it comes to building out their roster and figuring out the best way to move into the future. Despite adding several offensive linemen this offseason, many analysts believe that the Browns still need to acquire more.

College football analyst Joel Klatt talked about this on Kay Adams’ show, Up & Adams, indicating that the Browns could reach for the wrong player, especially with the No. 6 overall pick.

“I think the Browns are going to get themselves stuck to the point where they desperately want and need to take an offensive tackle… I could just see Cleveland doing something like just reaching on a left tackle, just because he plays left tackle,” Klatt said.

"The Browns are going to be stuck in this one… The sixth pick in the draft is going to be the most interesting." Why Joel Klatt believes Cleveland may reach for a left tackle at No. 6 👀@joelklatt | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/tvWRKm2Qzm — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) March 17, 2026

As Klatt and so many people have mentioned, this year’s draft is littered with talented offensive linemen. It’s commonly regarded as one of the deeper positions in the class, and several teams could end up with Week 1 starters, should they choose to go that direction.

The Browns have acquired highly regarded linemen in Elgton Jenkins and Zion Johnson, but neither of them is a natural left tackle. Both have spent extensive time as guards, and Jenkins did some center work for the Green Bay Packers, which is not the same.

The offensive line is not a ‘one size fits all’ situation, as the left tackle protects a right-handed quarterback’s blind side. If the Browns’ quarterback is going to have any success, whether it be Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson, or someone else, this team is going to need to prioritize left tackle sooner rather than later.

It will be interesting to see if they go after this position earlier in the draft and wait on skill-position players, or if they’ll take their chances in the late first and early second with offensive linemen.

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