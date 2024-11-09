Browns Nation

Saturday, November 9, 2024
Analyst Links Browns To QB In Free Agency

Cleveland Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam talks with General Manager Andrew Berry during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Eagles defeated the Browns 21-20.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are 2-7 largely due to a dysfunctional quarterback situation as Deshaun Watson once again struggled mightily before tearing his Achilles and putting him out for the year again.

Jameis Winston is now leading the Browns’ offense to more mixed results and is working to once again prove he is a reliable starting QB in this league, but one analyst believes the Browns could look to free agency to solve this problem in the offseason and linked the team to one intriguing young quarterback.

Kristopher Knox wrote an article for Bleacher Report detailing his way-too-early 2025 NFL free agency big board, during which he mentioned Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields as a potential solution for the Browns, saying “Teams seeking a new long-term quarterback plan—possibly on a budget—like the Browns and Jets may target Fields early in free agency.”

Fields showed improvement during his six starts with the Pittsburgh Steelers this season before Russell Wilson returned from injury, and he showed he likely deserves another chance to be a franchise quarterback somewhere.

He posted ten total touchdowns with just one turnover while completing a career-high 66.1 percent of his passes and taking 16 sacks across six games, which was a major decrease from previous seasons.

Fields was sacked 135 times in just 40 games with the Chicago Bears and showed an ability with the Steelers to make quicker decisions, something Watson struggled mightily with earlier this year when he got sacked 33 times in seven games.

This would certainly be an out-of-the-box solution, but if the Browns can’t get out of Watson’s contract, the team is going to need a great backup quarterback with the potential to be a franchise-altering long-term starter if need be.

