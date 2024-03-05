Analyst Links Browns With Chargers WR

The Cleveland Browns need some help at wide receiver, and they could turn to a talented veteran for that.

The Los Angeles Chargers might look to part ways with former first-round pick Mike Williams, who was teammates with Deshaun Watson at Clemson.

Williams was on pace for a solid season in 2023, logging 19 receptions for 249 yards before suffering a grade-three ACL tear in Week 3.

Now, with him set to carry a $32.4 million cap hit, he looks like a no-brainer cut candidate for Jim Harbaugh’s team.

With that in mind, Browns insider Ashley Bastock claimed that he could be a sneaky target for GM Andrew Berry.

Of course, he hasn’t been able to live up to the expectations that come with being a No. 7 pick, but he would still be a very serviceable second option behind Amari Cooper.

While at Clemson, he helped Watson lead the program to consecutive Championship Games, winning the whole thing in 2017.

Needless to say, they had a strong rapport on the field, and he could be just what Watson needs to finally justify the $230 million, fully-guaranteed contract he got when he was traded to the Browns.

Otherwise, a lack of additions this offseason could lead to more struggles for Watson in 2024.