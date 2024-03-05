Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / ESPN Mock Draft Has Browns Taking A WR At No. 54

ESPN Mock Draft Has Browns Taking A WR At No. 54

By

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

Once again, the Cleveland Browns won’t have a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, but that doesn’t mean they can’t find some value or hidden gems later.

They will be on the clock with the No. 54 overall selection, and while some think they could use it as trade bait, that doesn’t seem likely this time around.

With that in mind, ESPN NFL Draft expert Jordan Reid has them picking WR Malachi Corley in the second round (via Faithful Dawgs Podcast).

Corley was QB Austin Reed’s favorite target during his days with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and is one of the most underrated players in this class.

He spent four years with the program, and he was known for his relentless physicality and reliable hands.

He’s not exactly the fastest player in this class, but he’s always been solid at creating separation thanks to his quick first step, his route-running skills, and his agility.

Corley broke out in his third campaign with the Hilltoppers, hauling in 101 receptions for 1,293 yards and 11 touchdowns and even excelling against a true powerhouse like the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Browns clearly lack depth at wide receiver behind Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore, and while Cedric Tillman should take a leap in his second year in the league, they need to add more talent.

Corley is coming off logging 984 receiving yards and 11 scores in his final campaign with the Hilltoppers, and he could give Kevin Stefanski another versatile weapon who could be lined up all over the field and even out of the backfield if need be.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields

Browns Mentioned As Potential Landing Spot For Notable QB

21 hours ago

Cleveland Browns WR Braylon Edwards

Former Browns WR Recently Made A Heroic Decision To Help Save An Elderly Man

21 hours ago

Kansas City Chiefs defender Chris Jones

Tony Grossi Links 2 Star Defenders To The Browns

21 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones

John Greco Details Potential Issues Of Dawand Jones Changing His Position

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Former NFL Doctor Has Concerning Prediction About Nick Chubb

24 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown

Reporter Names 2 WR Options 'To Keep An Eye On' For The Browns

24 hours ago

Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry

Andrew Berry Discusses Free Agency Approach This Year

24 hours ago

Cleveland Browns defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

2 Browns Defenders Featured in Latest PFF List

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Fans Have Questions About Browns 2023-24 Squad Picture

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Legend Recalls Impressive Stretch Against Opposite QBs

2 days ago

Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins

Browns Fans React To Recent Christian Wilkins Rumors

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Kevin Stefanski Shares An Update On Deshaun Watson Rehab

2 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns returner Josh Cribbs

Josh Cribbs Reveals His Favorite Memories As A Browns Player

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson and Christian Wilkins

Top Defensive Free Agent Has Notable Link With Deshaun Watson

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns WRs Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore

Reporter Says Browns Need To Add '1 or 2 Weapons' For One Position

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Lose Another Coach To College Program

2 days ago

Former Texas WR Xavier Worthy

Browns Legend Is Hyped Up By 1 Notable WR Prospect

2 days ago

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James

Bernie Kosar Reacts To Lebron James' Latest Milestone

2 days ago

nfl combine

Browns Met With Notable Offensive Tackle Prospect

3 days ago

A general view of Brownie the Elf painted on the field before the game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

WR Prospect Proves His Knowledge Of Browns History

3 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after their win against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

David Njoku Pays Special Visit To Ohio School

3 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Remember Notable Combine Performance From Last Year

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Is Reportedly On The Radar Of AFC Team

4 days ago

Former Oregon WR Troy Franklin

Browns Meet 2 Notable WR Prospects At The 2024 Combine

4 days ago

Browns Mentioned As Potential Landing Spot For Notable QB

No more pages to load