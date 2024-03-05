ESPN Mock Draft Has Browns Taking A WR At No. 54

Once again, the Cleveland Browns won’t have a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, but that doesn’t mean they can’t find some value or hidden gems later.

They will be on the clock with the No. 54 overall selection, and while some think they could use it as trade bait, that doesn’t seem likely this time around.

With that in mind, ESPN NFL Draft expert Jordan Reid has them picking WR Malachi Corley in the second round (via Faithful Dawgs Podcast).

In his latest two-round mock draft ESPN’s Jordan Reid has the #Browns selecting Western Kentucky wide receiver Malachi Corley. pic.twitter.com/0Os74y2bRw — Faithful Dawgs Podcast (@FDPodcastCLE) March 5, 2024

Corley was QB Austin Reed’s favorite target during his days with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and is one of the most underrated players in this class.

He spent four years with the program, and he was known for his relentless physicality and reliable hands.

He’s not exactly the fastest player in this class, but he’s always been solid at creating separation thanks to his quick first step, his route-running skills, and his agility.

Corley broke out in his third campaign with the Hilltoppers, hauling in 101 receptions for 1,293 yards and 11 touchdowns and even excelling against a true powerhouse like the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Browns clearly lack depth at wide receiver behind Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore, and while Cedric Tillman should take a leap in his second year in the league, they need to add more talent.

Corley is coming off logging 984 receiving yards and 11 scores in his final campaign with the Hilltoppers, and he could give Kevin Stefanski another versatile weapon who could be lined up all over the field and even out of the backfield if need be.