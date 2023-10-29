Analyst Links Browns With Star WR

The NFL trade deadline is on Halloween and the rumors are just as weird and spooky as the actual trades themselves.

As of Sunday, the Cleveland Browns have not made any transactions, but anything’s possible.

In fact, ESPN sports analytics writer Seth Walder thinks Cleveland could be in the market for Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy.

Let's make some pure speculation guesses. Derrick Henry -> Ravens

Jerry Jeudy -> Browns

Adoree' Jackson -> Bills Dolphins sit tight at RB. https://t.co/rPmWpzadzV — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) October 29, 2023

Jeudy has been a Bronco since he was the 15th overall pick out of Alabama in the 2020 draft.

Denver was 2-5 before their Sunday game against Kansas City and have been the focus of trade gossip including their top athletes.

Cleveland’s receiving group currently includes Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, Donovan Peoples-Jones, David Bell, Michael Woods II, and rookie Cedric Tillman.

Although he only has one reception for five yards in 2023, Tillman is viewed as a future down-field threat for the Browns.

Woods and Bell haven’t quite played up to expectations, yet, after both were drafted in 2022.

Jeudy could be a valuable addition as someone who takes coverage away from Cooper, giving the Browns two high-profile pass catchers alongside Moore.

In his three-plus years with the Broncos, Jeudy’s best season was in 2022 when he finished with 67 receptions for 972 yards and six touchdowns.

So far this year he has not caught a touchdown but Denver quarterback Russell Wilson is not the same Russell Wilson that played for Seattle.

Of course, the Browns don’t have an ideal quarterback situation either with Deshaun Watson’s shoulder injury.

If Watson can return to form, and stay on the field, an offense that includes Jeudy would be an explosive complement to the Browns’ defense.