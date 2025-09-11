Analyst Makes A Big Week 2 Prediction About Browns

The Cleveland Browns will be on the road to play the Baltimore Ravens for their second AFC North matchup in as many weeks to open the season.

The setting is far from ideal, considering that the Ravens, like the Browns, let a win slip through their fingers in Week 1.

The Ravens blew a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills, unlike the Browns, who were in a position to win and missed a crucial field goal against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Considering all of that, analyst Earl “Da Pearl” Mauldin likes the Browns’ chances in this game.

“If I’m wrong … I’m wrong idc, it’s just a prediction, but the Browns will beat the Ravens Sunday. Too many people are pessimistic heading into this game. That, and how on the surface it looks the perfect setup for us to get our a**** kicked (Them coming off a tough loss/30 year celebration etc.) … I think it’s gonna be quite the opposite. That Browns defense is for real and this team isn’t afraid of anyone. Sometimes we need to have more faith in the team we call our ‘favorite,'” Mauldin wrote on X.

If I’m wrong.. I’m wrong idc, it’s just a prediction, but the Browns will beat the Ravens Sunday. Too many people are pessimistic heading into this game. That and how on the surface it looks the perfect setup for us to get our asses kicked (Them coming off a tough loss/30 year… — Earl Da Pearl (@EarldaPearl216) September 10, 2025

The Browns’ defense was spectacular in the first game of the season.

It seemed like Bengals running back Chase Brown was going to have a field day based on the opening drive, but the Browns shut down the high-flying offense after that.

They held the Bengals to a total of seven yards of offense in the second half, which is an absolutely elite mark.

Granted, the Ravens are a better team than the Bengals, and a tougher matchup at home, but this Browns defense clearly has a big chip on its shoulder.

Moreover, with the Ravens using this game to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Cleveland’s NFL team moving to Baltimore, there should be plenty of additional motivation for the Browns to spoil that party.

NEXT:

Robert Griffin III Warns Browns About Potential 'Wasted Opportunity'