Thursday, September 11, 2025
Robert Griffin III Warns Browns About Potential ‘Wasted Opportunity’

Yagya Bhargava
By
(Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images for Fanatics)

 

The Cleveland Browns found reasons for optimism despite their season-opening loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The defense played well against Joe Burrow’s offense.

Without critical mistakes from rookie Andre Szmyt, an upset victory seemed within reach.

Joe Flacco managed the offense effectively at 40 years old.

However, Cleveland now faces a brutal five-game stretch against playoff-caliber opponents.

This gauntlet raises questions about how long Flacco will remain the starter while rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders wait for opportunities.

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III warned the Browns about a ‘wasted opportunity’ if the team gets off to a slow start.

“They play the Ravens, the Packers, the Lions, the Vikings, and the Steelers over their next five games. All of those teams were playoff teams. If the Cleveland Browns go 0-6 to start the year, they need to start Dillon Gabriel and figure out what they have in Shedeur Sanders. If they don’t, it’s a wasted opportunity,” Griffin said.

Griffin warns that head coach Kevin Stefanski won’t survive a 0-6 start.

That scenario would likely bring coaching changes and organizational questions quickly.

The team would face a critical decision about whether their long-term answer sits on the current roster or requires outside help.

Flacco isn’t Cleveland’s future, Griffin emphasized.

The next five games represent possibly the toughest stretch in the league.

The margin for error remains razor-thin.

If the Browns can’t at least split that run and reach 3-3, Griffin believes it’s time to evaluate Gabriel and Sanders.

Should Cleveland finish at the bottom with the number one pick, they would have the chance to draft a franchise quarterback.

Some analysts are already examining this year’s quarterback prospects for Cleveland.

But if Gabriel or Sanders prove they can be franchise players, the Browns could strengthen other positions through the draft instead.

